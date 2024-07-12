Alec Baldwin trial dismissed by judge over withheld evidence

A New Mexico judge has thrown out the involuntary manslaughter case against Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin. Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer also said the case cannot be filed again.

Alec Baldwin's trial for involuntary manslaughter was dismissed Friday.

The development came after a judge ruled that key evidence relating to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust" had been withheld from the defense.

The ruling came on the trial's fourth day, bringing an abrupt end to case that had already been dropped once. The judge's ruling means Baldwin cannot be tried again.

The defense accused prosecutors of hiding evidence from them about the ammunition that may be related to the shooting on the set of the Western in 2021.

The defense said they should have been allowed to determine its significance — a complaint that Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer upheld, and said: "The late discovery of this evidence during trial has impeded the effective use of evidence in such a way that it has impacted the fundamental fairness of the proceedings. If this conduct does not rise to the level of bad faith it certainly comes so near to bad faith to show signs of scorching."

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer concluded that prosecutors had acted in "such a way that it impacted the fundamental fairness of the proceedings" Image: Ramsay de Give/AFP Pool via AP/dpa/picture alliance

State's withholding of evidence was 'willful and deliberate,' says judge

"The state's withholding of the evidence was willful and deliberate," Sommer added while delivering her decision. "Dismissal with prejudice is warranted to ensure the integrity of the judicial system and the efficient administration of justice."

Emotional scenes met the decision, with Baldwin embracing his attorneys amid tears.

Baldwin was tearful upon hearing the judge's dismissal Image: Pool Video/AP/picture alliance

Baldwin faced 18 months behind bars

The 66-year-old Hollywood actor faced a potential 18-month prison sentence had he been found guilty.

Hutchins, 42, was killed after Baldwin aimed a gun at her as they were preparing a scene in October 2021.

jsi/rm (AFP, AP)