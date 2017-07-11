 Alec Baldwin told gun was safe | News | DW | 23.10.2021

News

Alec Baldwin told gun was safe

The Hollywood actor was informed that he was using a "cold gun" in the moments before he fatally shot cinematographer Halayna Hutchins, according to a search warrant filed in a Santa Fe court.

Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin, seen hear on set, said he was "heart broken" following the tragedy

An assistant director unwittingly handed Alec Baldwin a loaded weapon and told him it was safe to use in the moments before the Hollywood actor fatally shot cinematographer Halayna Hutchins, according to court records released late on Friday.

A search warrant filed in a Santa Fe court revealed Baldwin was informed by the assistant that he was holding a "cold gun" on the set of the film "Rust."

More to follow...

jsi (Reuters, AP)

