 Alec Baldwin told gun was safe before he fatally shot Halyna Hutchins

News

Alec Baldwin told gun was safe before he fatally shot Halyna Hutchins

The Hollywood actor was informed that he was using a "cold gun" in the moments before he fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, according to a search warrant filed in a Santa Fe court.

Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin, seen here on set, said he was "heart broken" following the tragedy

An assistant director unwittingly handed Alec Baldwin a loaded weapon and told him it was safe to use in the moments before the Hollywood actor fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, according to court records released late on Friday.

A search warrant filed in a Santa Fe court revealed Baldwin was informed by the assistant that he was holding a "cold gun" on the set of the film "Rust."

However, the gun was actually loaded with live rounds, and when Baldwin pulled the trigger on the set of his latest movie, he killed Hutchins.

No immediate charges were filed, and Baldwin has been allowed to travel.

Items seized

The warrant was obtained so that investigators could document the scene at the ranch where the shooting took place.

Baldwin's blood-stained costume for the movie was taken as evidence, as was the weapon that was fired, according to the documentation.

Investigators also seized other props, such as guns and ammunition that were being used.

Injured director released from hospital

Director Joel Souza, who was standing behind her, was wounded in the incident, the records said. 

Souza has since been released from hospital.

Watch video 03:14

Deadly film accident: Weapons expert Lars Winkelsdorf speaks to DW

tg/jsi (Reuters, AP)

