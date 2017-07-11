Alec Baldwin told gun was safe before he fatally shot Halyna Hutchins

An assistant director unwittingly handed Alec Baldwin a loaded weapon and told him it was safe to use in the moments before the Hollywood actor fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, according to court records released late on Friday.

A search warrant filed in a Santa Fe court revealed Baldwin was informed by the assistant that he was holding a "cold gun" on the set of the film "Rust."

However, the gun was actually loaded with live rounds, and when Baldwin pulled the trigger on the set of his latest movie, he killed Hutchins.

Injured director released from hospital

Director Joel Souza, who was standing behind her, was wounded in the incident, the records said. Souza has since been released from hospital.

tg/jsi (Reuters, AP)