Alec Baldwin told gun was safe before he fatally shot Halyna Hutchins

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Hollywood actor was informed that he was using a "cold gun" in the moments before he fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, according to a search warrant filed in a Santa Fe court.
An assistant director unwittingly handed Alec Baldwin a loaded weapon and told him it was safe to use in the moments before the Hollywood actor fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, according to court records released late on Friday.
A search warrant filed in a Santa Fe court revealed Baldwin was informed by the assistant that he was holding a "cold gun" on the set of the film "Rust."
More to follow...
jsi (Reuters, AP)