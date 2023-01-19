Alec Baldwin to be charged over on-set shooting death

New Mexico prosecutors announced that they would file criminal charges of involuntary manslaughter against the actor for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Prosecutors in the US state of New Mexico made the long-awaited announcement on Thursday that actor Alec Baldwin would be facing charges of involuntary manslaughter over the death of Halyna Hutchins in October 2021.

Hutchins was a cinematographer on the set of the western film "Rust" when Baldwin fatally shot her with a gun that had mistakenly been filled with at least one live round. He also injured director Joel Souza in the incident.

"After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the 'Rust' film crew," said District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies.

The film's armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who was responsible for the weapons used by the actors, will also be charged. Assistant director David Halls has already signed a plea deal for negligent use of a deadly weapon.

"This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins' tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice. Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun, or anywhere on the movie set," said Baldwin attorney Luke Nikas.

"He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win."

Questions over safety on set

Baldwin has stated that he believed the bullets in the gun were "cold", meaning filled with blanks that could not hurt anyone — the usual protocol on a movie set. He had been practicing wielding the weapon when the gun fired, he said.

Although investigators have said that they do not believe that live rounds were put in the gun on purpose, how they made it onto set at all has called into question the level of safety on the low budget production.

In October 2022, Baldwin and others involved in 'Rust' settled a wrongful death lawsuit with the Hutchins family, agreeing to pay an undisclosed amount. The suit alleged that the set of the film failed to meet industry safety standards.

Baldwin faces a maximum 18-month prison sentence if convicted.

es/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters)