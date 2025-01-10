Alec Baldwin sues prosecutors over 'Rust' trial

In his lawsuit, actor Alec Baldwin has alleged that the prosecutors intentionally mishandled evidence. It follows the legal controversy surrounding his involvement in Halyna Hutchins' death on the set of "Rust."

Actor Alec Baldwin sued prosecutors and sheriff's office officials, alleging "malicious" prosecution against the actor in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western movie "Rust."

What are the key details of the lawsuit?

The actor filed a civil lawsuit on Thursday at the state district court in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where a judge had dismissed the manslaughter case against Baldwin in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The suit filed by Baldwin also alleges defamation, saying that prosecutors and investigators deliberately mishandled evidence during their probe.

"Defendants sought at every turn to scapegoat Baldwin for the acts and omissions of others, regardless of the evidence or the law," the lawsuit states. It also says prosecutors and investigators targeted Baldwin for professional or political gain.

Defendants named in the lawsuit include special prosecutor Kari Morrissey and Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, along with three investigators from the Santa Fe County sheriff's office and the county board of commissioners.

Morrissey said she aware of a retaliatory lawsuit by Baldwin.

"In October 2023 the prosecution team became aware that Mr. Baldwin intended to file a retaliatory civil lawsuit," she told The Associated Press news agency in a text message Thursday.

"We look forward to our day in court."

'Rust,' directed and written by Joel Souza, premiered in November of last year Image: Captital Pictures/picture alliance

What is the background of the 'Rust' shooting?

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died shortly after she got wounded during a rehearsal for the movie "Rust" in October 2021 at a film-set ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe.

Hutchins's death on the film set shocked Hollywood and prompted calls for an overhauling of the of firearms safety on movie sets.

Baldwin, who was the lead actor and co-producer of the film, was pointing a pistol at Hutchins when it fired. Baldwin has said he pulled back the hammer but not the trigger and the revolver fired.

The case filed against Baldwin was overturned after it became known that ammunition was brought into the Santa Fe County sheriff's office in March by a man who said it could be related to Hutchins' killing.

mfi/wd (AP, Reuters)