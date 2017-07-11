Alec Baldwin shoots and kills cinematographer on film set, police say

Police in New Mexico on Friday confirmed that a woman had died after being shot with a prop firearm that was fired by actor Alec Baldwin.

Officials said cinematographer Halyna Hutchins had died of her injuries and that director Joel Souza had also been wounded.

What do we know so far?

Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said an incident had occurred on the set of the independent movie Rust.

Officials said no charges had so fire been filed against the 68-year-old Baldwin, who witnesses reported seeing earlier in tears outside the police headquarters.

Production has been halted on the film.

A spokesperson for Badlwin said there had been an accident that involved the accidental firing of a prop gun with blanks.

As a graduate of the American Film Institute, Hutchins was named as a "rising star" by the industry magazine American Cinematographer in 2019.

She had been airlifted to University of New Mexico Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Souza, 48, was rushed to a separate hospital by ambulance and was said to be undergoing treatment there for his injuries.

rc/aw (AP, Reuters, dpa)