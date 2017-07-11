Alec Baldwin shoots and kills cinematographer on film set, police say

A woman died after being shot with a prop firearm by actor and producer Alec Baldwin on a movie set, police in New Mexico said on Friday.

Officials said cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died of her injuries and that director Joel Souza had also been wounded in the incident.

What do we know so far?

Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred on the set of the independent movie Rust.

Officials said no charges had been filed against the 68-year-old Baldwin, who was in tears outside the police headquarters, according to witnesses.

Production has been halted on the film.

"According to investigators, it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged,'' sheriff's spokesman Juan Rios told the Albuquerque Journal newspaper.

"Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged.''

A spokesperson for Baldwin said there had been an accident that involved the accidental firing of a prop gun that had blanks in it.

'Rising star' of film photography

As a graduate of the American Film Institute, Hutchins was named as one of industry magazine American Cinematographer's "Rising Stars" for 2019.

She was director of photography on the 2020 action film "Archenemy." Originally from Ukraine, she had also worked as a documentary journalist in Europe.

Hutchins was airlifted to University of New Mexico Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Director Souza, 48, was rushed to a separate hospital by ambulance where he was reportedly undergoing treatment for his injuries.

Baldwin had been a director on his 2019 movie "Crown Vic."

Baldwin is well-known in recent years for his impersonations of former US President Donald Trump on the NBC comedy sketch show "Saturday Night Live."

He has a long history in television and film, appearing in movies such as "Beetlejuice," "Glengarry Glen Ross" and "30 Rock."

Tragic previous incidents

There are other notable examples of people being accidentally shot on movie television sets.

Brandon Lee, son of the late movie and martial-arts star Bruce Lee, died after was shot while filming a death scene for the movie "The Crow."

Although the gun was supposed to have fired a blank, an autopsy revealed a .44-Caliber bullet lodged near his spine.

A dedicated Twitter account run by Lee's sister Shannon expressed condolences: "Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on 'Rust.' No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period."

The actor Jon-Erik Hexum died in 1984 after shooting himself in the head. He had been pretending to play Russian roulette on the set of the television series "Cover Up."

rc/aw (AP, Reuters, dpa)