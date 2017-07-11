Alec Baldwin shoots and kills cinematographer on film set, police say

Police in New Mexico on Friday confirmed that a woman had died after being shot with a prop firearm that was fired by actor Alec Baldwin.

Officials said cinematographer Halyna Hutchins had died of her injuries and that director Joel Souza had also been wounded.

Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said an incident had occurred on the set of the independent movie Rust.

Officials said no charges had so fire been filed against Baldwin, who witnesses reported seeing earlier in tears outside the police headquarters.

As a graduate of the American Film Institute, she was named as a "rising star" by the industry magazine American Cinematographer in 2019.

