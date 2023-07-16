Alcaraz defeats Djokovic to win hard-fought Wimbledon final

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz has defeated seven-time champion Novak Djokovic to claim his first Wimbledon title. It was a second major win for the 20-year-old following his US Open title last year.

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz recovered from dropping the first set and saving a set point in the second to win 1-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 after four hours and 42 minutes on Centre Court at Wimbledon on Sunday.

"This is a dream come true for me," Alcaraz said. "It's great to win, but even if I would have lost, I would have been really proud of myself."

The result has sparked talk of a possible generational shift in men's tennis, with the 36-year-old Novak Djokovic being the last of the "Big Three" still standing following the retirement of Roger Federer — and Rafael Nadal sidelined by injury, possibly permanently.

The difference in age was not lost on Alcaraz.

"I started playing tennis watching you. Since I was born you were already winning tournaments," he said in on-court in comments directed at Djokovic. "It is amazing."

Alcaraz's (left) Wimbledon title win has sparked talk of a generational change in men's tennis Image: Glyn Kirk/AFP

Djokovic, who won this year's Australian and French Opens, had been hoping to equal Federer's record of eight Wimbledon titles and match Margaret Court's all-time mark of 24 Grand Slams.

The defeat was the Serbian's first on Wimbledon's Centre Court since 2013. The loss in a record 35th major final also ended his bid for a calendar-year Grand Slam.

"Praise to Carlos. What quality at the end of the match. You deserve it absolutely," Djokovic said in the on-court interview.

"You never like to lose matches like these… It's a tough one to swallow, when you are so close, but these are the moments you work for every day. I didn't win but lost against the better player."

At 20 years and two months, Alcaraz became the third-youngest Wimbledon champion in the Open Era, which started in 1968, behind Boris Becker(17) and Björn Borg (20 years and one month). The win means he retained the No. 1 ranking on the men's side – ahead of Djokovic.

Vondrousova makes history on women's side

Alvarez' win comes a day after a bit of history was made on the women's side, when Marketa Vondrousova became the first unseeded woman to win the tournament in the Open era. The Czech powered to a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Tunisian sixth seed Ons Jabeur.

This marks an an unexpected maiden Grand Slam title for the 24-year-old Vondrousova, although she previously came close with a loss to Ash Barty in the 2019 French Open final.

pfd/dj (AFP, dpa, Reuters)