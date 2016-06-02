Albinism in Malawi: Skin-deep murder for profit

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
A Catholic priest, a local policeman and ten other individuals conspired to commit a brutal murder in rural Malawi in 2018. The 22-year-old victim finally received some justice in court for being mutilated for his skin.
From the day they are born, they have to hide in the shadows. They're derided for the way they look, ostracized from communal life and persecuted. In some cultures, superstitious beliefs are attached to their physical appearance, from magical curses to healing powers.
Taken to the extreme, they can be chased down, mutilated and murdered for their bodies. Their crime? A congenital inability to produce melanin. To have albinism can mean a death sentence in some parts of sub-Saharan Africa, where according to the medical journal The Lancet, 1 in 5,000 people is born with the skin condition.
One such case of a brutal murder made headlines in Malawi again this week, where a Catholic priest, a local policeman and 10 others were handed down severe prison sentences over the 2018 murder of a man with albinism.
One of the coconspirators in the case was the victim's own brother.
MacDonald Masambuka, a 22-year-old man with albinism in Malawi's southern Machinga district, disappeared on March 9, 2018. Three weeks later, his body was found, mutilated. It later emerged that the priest had intended to sell off body parts — in particular his bones — for his own profit.
It took four years to get justice for Masambuka, who had been lured out of his house on the pretence that someone had found a wife for him. His trust and his excitement about starting a new life with a potential partner were abused, and Masambuka walked right into what Judge Dorothy NyaKaunda Kamanga called "his death trap."
"The convicts took advantage of the deceased's psychological need for love," she added during the court ruling in the southern city of Blantyre, located about 300 kilometers southeast of the capital, Lilongwe. "The offence was motivated by the disability of the deceased, that of albinism," she added.
The 30-year prison sentences against the priest, Thomas Muhosha, the policeman, Chikondi Chileka, respectively, will not bring Masumbuka back to life. Nor will such verdicts undo anything in dozens of similar cases in the country, where superstitions about people with albinism have even resulted in the murder of little children as young as 2 years old.
However, Malawi State lawyer Pilirani Masanjala said that the conviction in Masumbuka's case set a promising precedent for the future, especially due to the severe sentences ranging from 30 years to life inprisonment, all accompanied with hard labor:
"In as far as the judiciary and even the criminal justice system is concerned, it ensures that all the persons found, charged and convicted of these types of heinous crimes will face the full arm of the law," he said. "It's a good sign for us as law enforcement agencies," Masanjala told DW reporter Miriam Kalisa.
This is one of many children from Tanzania with albinism whose limb was hacked off by superstitious locals
Amnesty International meanwhile also welcomed the ruling but stressed that Malawi's criminal justice system "must be strengthened so that these cases are thoroughly, independently, transparently and effectively investigated, and perpetrators are finally held to account."
That comment, however, might fall on deaf ears in some parts of Malawi, as the defense lawyer in the case, Masauko Chamkakala, said that appeals could still be filed against these verdicts.
"We have to study the judgment and the ruling of the courts and consult our clients then. Thereafter, we are going to make a decision whether to appeal or not in the Supreme Court," he told DW, adding that these potential appeals would be based on the fact that the prison sentences reportedly are not in line with the original pleas lodged by the defendants.
Amnesty's Director for East and Southern Africa, Deprose Muchena, says "(t)he fact that 12 people were involved in this appalling crime ... shows the depths of discrimination that persons with albinism face in Malawi.
"It's an ugly, outdated, and dangerous practice that needs to be prevented and eradicated once and for all."
At least 20 people with albinism have been killed in Malawi in the four years predating MacDonald Masambuka's murder, according to Amnesty International.
A March 2022 report by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights accounted for at total of at least 600 attacks on people with albinism in the past 10 years across the world — including those killed for witchcraft purposes. While education and awareness are the go-to solutions typically floated in these countries, it remains difficult to reach rural and remote communities with long-standing traditions and beliefs.
Elsewhere across the African continent, such attacks are particularly prevalent in Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Tanzania and beyond. But public campaigns and increased visibility of people with albinism in positions of influence and leadership are beginning to turn the tide on that narrative.
One such example is Abdallah Possi, Tanzania's ambassador to Germany. Possi and his brother were both born with the condition, which — in addition to the social dimension — also comes with certain elevated health risks, including a higher propensity to skin cancer.
Positive attitudes towards albinism are still rare in Africa; some parents abandon their children, believing they are 'cursed'
Possi told DW that he enjoyed outstanding support from his family while growing up, even though there were episodes of marginalization in his lives as well, which came "with a lot of other negative things, of course: stigma, discrimination and even violence."
However, he emphasized that "things have changed a lot," while appealing for a greater sense of understanding for the fact that certain superstitions perhaps might not fully be grounded in an antiquated form of mythicism but could be rather emblematic of the abject poverty felt in certain parts of Tanzania:
"Of course, there are those beliefs that some people [think] that if you have body parts and somehow use them … you could get rich. Although one has to be very careful with the definition of wealth here: having an iron-corrugated roof on top of your house could be considered as very wealthy," Tanzania's top diplomat in Germany told DW.
Additional reporting by Isaac Mugabi and Miriam Kalisa