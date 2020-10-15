Albania's youth take flight from the mountains in search of better prospects

Life in eastern Albania's Korab Mountains is simple and traditional. For generations, small farmers and their families have reared sheep and sold milk for a living. The mountains are part of the European Green Belt, a 12,000 kilometer (7,456 miles) stretch of land along the former Iron Curtain that serves as a home for endangered wildlife.

But the region's beauty isn't enough to stop young people from leaving to seek a secure living in Western Europe or in Albania's capital Tirana. Now the mountain meadows where shepherds brought their sheep and livestock to graze are turning into shrubland, which increases the likelihood of wildfires.

Not everyone wants to leave though. Five years ago, gardener Zija Keshi started cultivating Aronia berries, which are considered a superfood. Keshi recently earned a German organic label for his product.

Keshi's success shows that the mountain dwellers can make a better living with new ideas, believes Olsion Lama, a project manager at Albania's largest environment NGO, PPNEA.

PPNEA (Protection and Preservation of Natural Environment in Albania) is trying to combat emigration by encouraging locals to grow alternative crops like the Aronia berry. The NGO is also trying to promote tourism and is lobbying the government to better support farming.

The project is part of a cross-border initiative between Albania, Kosovo and North Macedonia to protect the biodiversity of the Sharr and Korab-Koritnik mountains.

A film by Holger Trzeczak