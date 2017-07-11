Albania: Socialists set to win reelection — exit poll

Albania's ruling Socialist Party is set to win the national election with 46.9% of the vote, according to an exit poll published Sunday evening by Top Channel TV.

The country headed to the polls hours earlier following a bitter campaign and violence between rival supporters, due to frustration with the politics and economy of the country, which is hoping to launch full membership talks with the EU later this year.

The opposition Democratic Party was expected to come second with 43.5% of the vote, while the Socialist Integration Movement is set to come third with 6.9% of the vote, the Top Channel TV exit poll projected.

A separate poll for Euronews Albania from the MRB, part of the London-based Kantar Group, projects that the left-wing Socialists will win about 44% of the vote while the Democratic Party is expected

to capture about 42%.

The Balkan country with a population of 2.8 million has some 3.6 million voters due to its large diaspora

Rama seeks third term

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama is seeking a third term for his Socialist Party (PS).

His campaign centered around promises of turning Albania into a "champion'' in tourism, energy, agriculture and digital projects.

Rama's main contender was Lulzim Basha of the opposition Democratic Party (PD), who is seeking a return to power eight years after losing an election.

Twelve other parties have united in a coalition behind Basha, who has accused the government of corruption and links to organized crime.

The PD pledged lower taxes, higher salaries and more social financial support.

Pre-election opinion polls had shown the PS was likely to place first.

The election was closely watched by observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and Western embassies.

Lulzim Basha, a 46-year-old lawyer and former mayor of Tirana, has held previous government posts

What is expected from the winning party?

Despite their division, all parties have vowed to deliver the needed reforms for Albania to fulfill its goal of joining the EU.

The bloc agreed to open membership talks last year, but is yet to set a date for the first meeting.

In 2014, Tirana was granted EU candidate status. Still, there has been little progress due to the coronavirus pandemic and lack of reforms within the country.

The new government will also face the challenge of dealing with the pandemic and rebuilding homes after a 2019 earthquake that killed 51 people and damaged more than 11,400 properties.

What about the pre-election tensions?

The Balkan country is deeply divided, with rival political parties exchanging fiery remarks during a bitter election campaign.

On Wednesday, a shooting that was linked to party activists left one person dead and four injured.

The incident drew criticism from the US Embassy, which urged the country's main political leaders to "exercise restraint" and "to clearly reject violence" before the election.

