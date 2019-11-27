Albania quake toll hits 51 as search for survivors ends

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama on Saturday said all bodies had been retrieved from the ruins of thousands of buildings struck by Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake.

"The number of the earthquake victims reached 50 and rescue operations have ended," he told a cabinet meeting.

The health ministry confirmed a 51st victim was a woman in Tirana who had been in a coma since she was reportedly hit by a falling brick while leaving her apartment.

Rama later told a news conference that 41 people remain hospitalized and that the damage assessment has begun. He said more than 1,465 buildings in the capital Tirana and about 900 in nearby Durres had been seriously damaged.

The first of about a dozen buildings needing to be demolished has been flattened. Another 265 now require expert evaluation, he added.

Tuesday's quake left entire families crushed in their homes while they were sleeping, forcing relatives and neighbors to watch in agony as rescue teams pulled bodies from the ruins.

Commentators say the damage may have been made worse by lax construction standards when the Albanian coast was speedily developed after the fall of communism in the 1990s.

The cabinet discussed drafting a draconian construction law with harsh punishments, of up to 15 years in prison, for violators who jeopardize safety, Rama added.

The prime minister and President Ilir Meta later joined hundreds of residents at the funeral of nine members of a single extended family who were killed when a four-story villa collapsed. Funerals for many of the other victims took place on Friday.

Preliminary figures estimate at least 4,000 people remain homeless, the majority of whom are still in school gyms while officials search for more permanent accommodation. Rama pledged they would be in "stronger homes'' in 2020.

A government appeal for donations has been boosted by global pop stars of Albanian origin Dua Lipa, Rita Ora and Bebe Rexha, who urged support from their fans on social media.

In pictures: Albania earthquake Early morning earthquake The earthquake hit shortly before shortly before 4 a.m. as people slept. Witnesses reported buildings partially collapsing around them as they woke up.

In pictures: Albania earthquake Buildings collapse Many people were trapped under the rubble when residential buildings in the towns of Thumane and Durres collapsed. One man in Kurbin died trying to escape a building by jumping out of the window.

In pictures: Albania earthquake Rescue attempts Rescue teams were racing to recover survivors, but the authorities described their work as "extremely difficult" due to high risk of more structures collapsing.

In pictures: Albania earthquake Help from Kosovo The neighboring Kosovo, which also populated mostly by Albanians, sent a contigent of vehicles and emergency responders across the border. Other Balkan countries and the EU all pledged to deploy rescuers and equipment.

In pictures: Albania earthquake Many injured By early afternoon, hundreds of people had been reported injured and scores were hospitalized. Soldiers were erecting hundreds of tents to house those who were left without safe homes.

In pictures: Albania earthquake Quake felt by millions While only Albanian authorities were reporting causalities, the quake was felt all over the Balkan Peninsula, including northern Serbia, Greece, and Bulgaria.

In pictures: Albania earthquake Worst earthquake in decades The 6.4-magnitude earthquake was the most powerful felt in the past 30 years, according to the Defense Ministry. Images of collapsed buildings suggested it may have been worse than the 1979 quake that razed a neighborhood of a northern town.



mm/jlw (AFP, AP, dpa)

