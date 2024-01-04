  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
NATOUkraineEuro 2024
PoliticsAlbania

Albania: Fight against high-level corruption gains traction

Ani Ruci in Tirana
January 4, 2024

Following judicial reforms, a court has ordered house arrest for ex-PM Sali Berisha while he is investigated for possible corruption. Is this the end of impunity for corruption at the highest level in Albania?

https://p.dw.com/p/4aqdf
Former Albanian PM Sali Berisha holds up his right hand as he speaks outside. A camera can be seen in the background. Tirana, Albania, December 14, 2023
Sali Berisha is being investigated over a land deal involving his son-in-law that dates back to his first term as prime minister of AlbaniaImage: Olsi Shehu/AA/picture alliance

For the first time in the 30 years of Albania's post-communist political transition, a once all-powerful leader stands accused of "passive corruption" over decisions made during his time in office.

Sali Berisha, a former president and prime minister and current leader of the Democratic Party, the largest opposition party in Albania, was placed under house arrest on December 30.

Prosecutors have accused Berisha of abusing the power of his office during his first term as prime minister from 2005 to 2009. The case centers on privatizing a sports center in Tirana, from which his son-in-law allegedly profited.

A crowd of people can be seen in front of three lines of police officers, while television cameras on the left are trained on the crowd, which gathered after the Albanian parliament removed Sali Berisha’s immunity on December 21, Tirana, Albania
On December 21, Albania's parliament voted to strip Berisha, who is also opposition leader, of his legal immunityImage: Ani Ruci/DW

Berisha has said the allegations are baseless, claiming they are a politically motivated attack by his adversary, the current Prime Minister Edi Rama.

From the 'hope of democracy' to undermining democracy 

Berisha's political career, which spans 33 years, has had its ups and downs. Hailed as the "hope of democracy" in the early days of his career after the collapse of the communist regime in the early 1990s, the former communist and charismatic cardiologist became Albania's first democratically elected president in 1992.

But in 2021, he was publicly designated by the  United States "due to his involvement in significant corruption" and was barred from entering the country. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote on Twitter, now X, that "Berisha's corrupt acts [had] undermined democracy in Albania."

Now, at the age of 79, he is confined to his home and, according to his lawyer, prohibited from communicating with people "other than the family that lives with him."

Authoritarian leadership

Once Berisha was elected to power, it didn't take long for his leadership to turn authoritarian. He concentrated power in his hands, had independent journalists and opposition leaders arrested, ejected opponents from his party, fired anyone who was critical of him and used the courts to prosecute his political opponents.

After the collapse in 1997 of the Ponzi-type schemes he tolerated and encouraged, Berisha was removed from power following a popular revolt.

Following widespread discontent at the corruption of successive socialist governments, he returned to power eight years later, this time as prime minister, and ruled the country from 2005 to 2013. During his time as premier, Berisha exerted both influence and pressure on Albania's judiciary.

Is support for Berisha dwindling?

"Berisha remains controversial because of accusations that his rule resulted in bloodshed and the loss of innocent civilian lives, as in the high-profile case of Gerdec, where 28 citizens died in an incident linked to the dismantling of ammunition, allegedly involving Berisha's son," Aleksander Cipa, an independent political analyst in Tirana, told DW. "There was also the case of the deaths of four innocent protesters in 2011 while Berisha was prime minister," he added.

"In all these cases, there have been no independent investigations regarding his explicit or implicit responsibility and involvement, nor any accountability."

Members of Berisha's Democratic Party set off colored smoke bombs in parliament to protest the vote on waiving their leader’s immunity
Democratic Party members loyal to their leader sought to disrupt proceedings in parliament to stop lawmakers voting to remove Berisha's immunity in DecemberImage: Ani Ruci/DW

Berisha has responded to recent events by calling for civil disobedience, trying to make his personal and family fight a national one. So far, he hasn't received much backing. His fellow lawmakers in the Democratic Party have tried to cause chaos in parliament, disrupting proceedings with flares, but support for him on the street has dwindled.

Albania faces a difficult road to the EU

Albania has been in a perpetual and tumultuous state of political and economic transformation for three decades. Throughout this time, corruption at the highest level has dogged its transition process, hampering NATO member Albania's chances of joining the European Union.

"Once dubbed 'Europe's North Korea,' there was optimism that Albania's leadership would stride toward democracy and the embrace of the rule of law, upholding the aspirations of its people for further integration and eventual accession to the EU," Besar Likmeta, editor-in-chief at the Balkan Investigative Reporting Network, told DW.

"Regrettably, its political evolution has taken an alternative route, converging more toward oligarchy and the permeation of state structures by vested interests."

Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama looks very serious as he attends a European Union and Western Balkans leaders’ summit, Brussels, Belgium, December 13, 2023
Berisha has suggested the corruption probe is politically motivated, and said Prime Minister Edi Rama (pictured here) is trying to silence the oppositionImage: Johanna Geron/REUTERS

Nevertheless, the reform of the judiciary and the work of two relatively new judicial institutions, namely the Special Anti-Corruption Structure and the National Bureau of Investigation, are giving rise to hope that the era of impunity for those involved in high-level corruption is ending.

For 30 years, the judiciary was the most corrupt sector in post-communist Albania, with numerous judges and prosecutors using their influence to cement impunity at the highest level, protecting corrupt politicians and organized criminals.

Vetting process has brought dramatic change

The introduction of a vetting process — the backbone of the country's judicial reform, which is backed by the EU and the US — has led to the removal of hundreds of judges and prosecutors from their posts because they could not provide evidence of the source of their wealth.

Over the last two years, the reformed judiciary has carried out many investigations, convictions, seizures and confiscations at the highest level of politics involving members of both the government and the opposition.

"Berisha's house arrest and the investigations really shatter the myth of impunity in Albania. The fact that the person who was once the most powerful man in the country is being held accountable is setting a precedent for those who believe they are above the law," Cipa told DW.

Albanians now expect a lot from their reformed judiciary when it comes to the fight against corruption. Many hope that the Berisha case will herald the start of a new political era, with new politicians who have nothing to do with the corruption of the past.

Albanians divided over migrant camp deal with Italy

Edited by: Aingeal Flanagan

This article was amended on January 4 to correct a quote attributed to the United States administration. 

Ani Ruci DW correspondent in Albania
Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Workers install a large banner reading 'EU-Western Balkans Summit' in Brussels, Belgium

EU wants closer ties with Western Balkans but expects reforms

EU wants closer ties with Western Balkans but expects reforms

At the Brussels summit, EU leaders discuss the Western Balkans' accession, emphasizing the need for significant reforms. The Balkan states have been on the waiting list for over a decade with little progress.
PoliticsDecember 13, 2023
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during a meeting with Albania's Prime Minister, Edi Rama, at Chigi Palace in Rome.

Italy to send migrants to reception centers in Albania

Italy to send migrants to reception centers in Albania

Italy plans to construct two migrant centers in Albania to temporarily accommodate migrants rescued at sea. It's the first agreement of its kind between an EU member country and a non-EU state.
MigrationNovember 7, 2023
The Albanian (top) and Greek flags

Greece-Albania relations strained over range of issues

Greece-Albania relations strained over range of issues

Relations between Greece and Albania have seen many ups and downs over the years. Recently, however, tension has flared on several issues. Now Greece is threatening to block the start of Albania's EU accession talks.
PoliticsDecember 5, 2023