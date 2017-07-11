 Albania election: Socialists narrowly ahead — preliminary results | News | DW | 26.04.2021

News

Albania election: Socialists narrowly ahead — preliminary results

Prime Minister Edi Rama is heading toward a third term in power, according to the first preliminary results released following Sunday's election.

Leader of the Socialist Party Edi Rama delivers his speech during an election rally.

Prime Minister Edi Rama has been in power for eight years

Albania's ruling Socialist Party (PS) is on course to win almost half of the votes cast in Sunday's election according to the first preliminary results released by the state election commission on Monday.

With around 30% of the votes counted, results showed that PS had secured 49.4% while the main opposition Democratic Party (PD) was set to win 38.8% of the votes. The Socialist Integration Movement had the backing of 7.1% of voters, so far.

The election commission said it would announce the final results on Tuesday.

Sunday's election took place after a bitter campaign and violence between rival supporters, due to frustration with the politics and economy of the country, which is hoping to launch full membership talks with the EU later this year.  

Supporters of the Socialist Party wave Albanian national flags during an election rally

The Balkan country with a population of 2.8 million has some 3.6 million voters due to its large diaspora

Rama seeks third term

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama is seeking a third term for his Socialist Party.

His campaign centered around promises of turning Albania into a "champion'' in tourism, energy, agriculture and digital projects. 

Rama's main contender was Lulzim Basha of the PD, who is seeking a return to power eight years after losing an election. 

Twelve other parties have united in a coalition behind Basha, who has accused the government of corruption and links to organized crime.

The PD pledged lower taxes, higher salaries and more social financial support.

The election was closely watched by observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and Western embassies.

Albania's opposition Democratic Party leader Lulzim Basha speaks during an election rally.

Lulzim Basha, a 46-year-old lawyer and former mayor of Tirana, has held previous government posts

What is expected from the winning party? 

Despite their division, all parties have vowed to deliver the needed reforms for Albania to fulfill its goal of joining the EU.

The bloc agreed to open membership talks last year, but is yet to set a date for the first meeting.  

In 2014, Tirana was granted EU candidate status. Still, there has been little progress due to the coronavirus pandemic and lack of reforms within the country. 

The new government will also face the challenge of dealing with the pandemic and rebuilding homes after a 2019 earthquake that killed 51 people and damaged more than 11,400 properties. 

  • People look at a damaged building after an earthquake in Durres, western Albania

    In pictures: Albania earthquake

    Early morning earthquake

    The earthquake hit shortly before shortly before 4 a.m. as people slept. Witnesses reported buildings partially collapsing around them as they woke up.

  • Emergency personnel work near a damaged building in Thumane

    In pictures: Albania earthquake

    Buildings collapse

    Many people were trapped under the rubble when residential buildings in the towns of Thumane and Durres collapsed. One man in Kurbin died trying to escape a building by jumping out of the window.

  • Emergency personnel work near a damaged building in Thumane

    In pictures: Albania earthquake

    Rescue attempts

    Rescue teams were racing to recover survivors, but the authorities described their work as "extremely difficult" due to high risk of more structures collapsing.

  • Kosovo trucks (Press Office of Presidency)

    In pictures: Albania earthquake

    Help from Kosovo

    The neighboring Kosovo, which also populated mostly by Albanians, sent a contigent of vehicles and emergency responders across the border. Other Balkan countries and the EU all pledged to deploy rescuers and equipment.

  • Emergency personnel put an injured man on a stretcher near a damaged building in Thumane

    In pictures: Albania earthquake

    Many injured

    By early afternoon, hundreds of people had been reported injured and scores were hospitalized. Soldiers were erecting hundreds of tents to house those who were left without safe homes.

  • A map showing Albania and the epicenter of the earthquake

    In pictures: Albania earthquake

    Quake felt by millions

    While only Albanian authorities were reporting causalities, the quake was felt all over the Balkan Peninsula, including northern Serbia, Greece, and Bulgaria.

  • People stand next to a damaged hotel after an earthquake, in Durres

    In pictures: Albania earthquake

    Worst earthquake in decades

    The 6.4-magnitude earthquake was the most powerful felt in the past 30 years, according to the Defense Ministry. Images of collapsed buildings suggested it may have been worse than the 1979 quake that razed a neighborhood of a northern town.


What about the pre-election tensions?  

The Balkan country is deeply divided, with rival political parties exchanging fiery remarks during a bitter election campaign. 

On Wednesday, a shooting that was linked to party activists left one person dead and four injured. 

The incident drew criticism from the US Embassy, which urged the country's main political leaders to "exercise restraint" and "to clearly reject violence" before the election.

