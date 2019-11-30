 Albania earthquake: Germany′s Angela Merkel vows aid for victims | News | DW | 01.12.2019

News

Albania earthquake: Germany's Angela Merkel vows aid for victims

In the aftermath of Albania's deadly earthquake, Chancellor Angela Merkel has promised aid from Germany and the EU. Albania's prime minister has called for international help, saying it is "impossible to do this alone."

A man stands in the rubble of a collapsed building (picture-alliance/AA/O. Shehu)

As Albania begins to clean up and take stock following a devastating earthquake earlier this week, German Chancellor Angela Merkel has promised to help with recovery efforts.

"Germany and the European Union will support you at this difficult time," Merkel said in a condolence message to Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama on Sunday.

The chancellor also offered her condolences to the victims' families and the Albanian government.

"I know about the pain that you and your own family have also experienced," she wrote. The partner of the prime minister's son was reportedly among those killed.

The 6.4 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday killed 51 people and injured hundreds of others in the small Balkan state. Thousands more were left homeless.

Read more: Albania earthquake — Tears, prayers in village near epicenter

A map of Albania showing the earthquake-hit area

'Impossible to do this alone'

Earlier Sunday, Rama called on the international community to send financial aid and expert assistance to help the country recover.

"Simply, this is humanly impossible to do this alone,'' Rama said at cabinet meeting.

Civil engineers from European Union member states and from the United States have already teamed up with local experts to assess the damage caused by the quake.

Albania ended a multiday search-and-rescue operation on Saturday and has started the cleanup process. An estimated 2,000 buildings were damaged.

The three districts hit hardest by the quake — Tirana, Durres and Lezha — remain in a state of emergency. It is unclear when schools will reopen.

On Sunday morning, the mayor of Durres resigned after saying she was "pleased" that only around 50 people had died in the quake. In remarks made on Saturday, Mayor Valbona Sako blamed code violations, poor construction and corruption for the bulk of the deaths. Her remarks sparked outcry, with people accusing her of insensitivity,

Tuesday's earthquake, which struck off Albania's Adriatic coast, was the deadliest to hit the country in decades.

rs/cmk (dpa, AP)

Albania earthquake: Tears, prayers in village near epicenter

The Albanian village of Thumane experienced the worst destruction in this week's earthquake. Residents there have celebrated rescues and mourned deaths as emergency crews search the rubble for survivors. (27.11.2019)  

Albania quake toll hits 51 as search for survivors ends

A 4-day search and rescue operation following the 6.4 magnitude quake has been declared over. Prime Minister Edi Rama promised the 4,000 residents made homeless they would be in "stronger homes" by next year. (30.11.2019)  

Albania earthquake: Rescue efforts wind down

Rescue efforts have almost finished in Albania following an earthquake that shook the country and left 49 dead. Rescuers are only continuing to search for survivors and bodies at one site, a hotel in the city of Durres. (30.11.2019)  

In pictures: Albania earthquake

Rescue workers have been working to rescue trapped residents from collapsed buildings after the country's worst earthquake in decades. (26.11.2019)  

