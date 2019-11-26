Albania earthquake: Biggest quake in decades takes deadly toll

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit Albania early on Tuesday morning, triggering several building collapses and 14 deaths.

At least 600 people were injured in the strongest earthquake to hit the Balkan nation in decades. The epicenter was 10 kilometers (6 miles) northwest of Shijak, between Durres and the capital Tirana, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, according to the US Geological Survey.

A man in his 50s was killed while jumping out of a building during the tremor, according to officials. Others were killed in building collapses in the coastal city of Durres and in Thuman. One of those killed was an elderly woman who saved her grandson by cradling him with her body, emergency workers told local media.

Bosnia rattled

Hours later, a magnitude-5.2 quake shook parts of southern Bosnia, around 75 kilometers (45 miles) south the capital Sarajevo, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage.

Albania searches through rubble

Rescue crews used excavators to search collapsed buildings for survivors. Local television broadcast footage of rescuers pulling a young boy from a collapsed building after an excavator moved a broken slab of concrete and people pulled mangled reinforcement bars out of the way.

President Ilir Meta told journalists that "the situation is very dramatic. All efforts are being done to take the people out of the ruins.'' He called on the Cabinet to request international assistance.

Neighboring Kosovo was sending an emergency team to help with rescue efforts, while the European Union and the United States both offered immediate have all offered immediate support.

By late morning, Greece, Italy, Kosovo, Turkey, Montenegro, Romania and Serbia were sending rescue assistance.

About 400 soldiers were erecting tents in two towns to shelter people with damaged houses.

Tuesday's quake was the second to hit the country in two months and was felt along the Adriatic coast.

Family trapped

One unidentified man told local television that his daughter and niece were trapped in the rubble of an apartment building.

"I talked with my daughter and niece on the phone. They said they are well and are waiting for the rescue. I could not talk to my wife. There are other families, but I could not talk to them," the man said.

Leaders called for calm after the quake, saying emergency crews were working to rescue trapped residents

National police warned people in affected areas to avoid driving so emergency services could reach victims, but also to stay out of buildings for fear of further collapses in aftershocks.

Three hours after the inital tremor, a strong aftershock was felt in Tirana.

Prime Minister Edi Rama said all government agencies were "intensively working to save lives at the fatal spots in Durres and Thumane."

"It is a dramatic moment where we should preserve calmness, stay alongside each other to cope with this shock,'' Rama wrote on his Facebook page.

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit Albania, one of the poorest countries in Europe, in September, damaging about 500 houses and destroying others.

The latest quake was reportedly also felt in the southern Italian regions of Puglia and Basilicata.

In 1979 the region was hit by a magnitude-6.9 earthquake, causing damage along the southern Adriatic coast of then-Yugoslavia. There was widespread damage to buildings and more than 100 people died, but the most consequences were mainly restricted to modern-day Montenegro.

