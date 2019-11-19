Albania earthquake: Biggest quake in decades sparks panic

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit Albania early on Tuesday morning, triggering at least one building collapse. One person was killed while jumping out of a building during the tremor, according to officials.

Several others were injured in the strongest earthquake to hit the Balkan nation in decades. The epicenter was 10 kilometers (6 miles) northwest of Shijak, between Durres and the capital Tirana, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, according to the US Geological Survey.

Tuesday's quake was the second to hit the country in two months and was felt in Tirana and in the coastal city of Durres.

Unverified video footage posted on social media showed a collapsed building in Durres, and several buildings with large cracks and falling masonry.

"Firefighters and army staff are helping residents (caught) under the rubble", in Durres and the nearby village of Thumane, a Defense Ministry spokesperson told reporters.

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit the poorest country in Europe in September, damaging about 500 houses and destroying others.

The latest quake was reportedly also felt in the southern Italian regions of Puglia and Basilicata.

aw/stb (AFP, Reuters, dpa)

