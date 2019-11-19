Albania earthquake: Biggest quake in decades sparks panic

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit Albania early on Tuesday morning, triggering at least two building collapses and three deaths.

At least 150 others were injured in the strongest earthquake to hit the Balkan nation in decades. The epicenter was 10 kilometers (6 miles) northwest of Shijak, between Durres and the capital Tirana, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, according to the US Geological Survey.

A man in his 50s was killed while jumping out of a building during the tremor, according to officials, while another died in a building collapse in the coastal city of Durres.

Tuesday's quake was the second to hit the country in two months and was felt along the Adriatic coast.

Unverified video footage posted on social media showed a collapsed building in Durres, and several buildings with large cracks and falling masonry.

"Firefighters and army staff are helping residents (caught) under the rubble", in Durres and the nearby village of Thumane, a Defense Ministry spokesperson told reporters.

One unidentified man told local television that his daughter and niece were trapped in the rubble of an apartment building.

"I talked with my daughter and niece on the phone. They said they are well and are waiting for the rescue. I could not talk to my wife. There are other families, but I could not talk to them," the man said.

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit the poorest country in Europe in September, damaging about 500 houses and destroying others.

The latest quake was reportedly also felt in the southern Italian regions of Puglia and Basilicata.

