Alaska earthquake triggers tsunami warning in Pacific Ocean

An earthquake of magnitude 8.2 struck the Alaska Peninsula, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Thursday, triggering a tsunami warning for two US Pacific territories.

The USGS has initially said the magnitude was 7.2.

It measured the quake as having a depth of 35 kilometers (21.7 miles).

The earthquake hit 56 miles (91 kilometers) southeast of the town of Perryville, some 500 miles (800 kilometers) from Anchorage, Alaska's biggest city.

The US government issued a tsunami warning for south Alaska and the Alaskan peninsula.

"Hazardous tsunami waves for this earthquake are possible within the next three hours along some coasts," the US Tsunami Warning System said in a statement.

"Please stay safe, listen to local leaders & follow emergency plans in your region," Alaska's governor Mike Dunleavy.

Are any other areas under threat?

Officials also issued atsunami warning for Guam and Northern Mariana Islands in the Pacific Ocean.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) canceled an earlier investigation into whether there was a tsunami threat to Hawaii.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said the quake at a magnitude of 8.0 and a depth of 10 kilometers.

Earthquakes are the result of sudden movement along faults within the Earth caused by the release of built-up pressure at plate boundaries.

When plates snap back into position, the energy from this movement can cause huge waves to form.

Has Alaska been hit by earthquakes before?

Alaska was was hit by a 9.2-magnitude earthquake in March 1964, the strongest ever recorded in North America.

The US state is part of the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire whereearthquakes are very common.

The 1964 quake claimed the lives of more than 250 people, destroying Anchorage and unleasing a tsunami that wreaked havoc accross the Gulf of Alaska.

Alaska was struck by two weaker earthquakes last year.

One in October had a magnitude of 7.4, while another quake in July 2020 measured 7.6.

jf/nm (AFP, Reuters)