Alaska earthquake triggers tsunami warning in Pacific Ocean

The US Geological Survey said the quake measured 8.2, triggering a tsunami warning for the US Pacific territories of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands.

An earthquake of magnitude 8.2 struck the Alaska Peninsula, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Thursday, triggering a tsunami warning for two US Pacific territories.

The USGS has initially said the magnitude was 7.2.

It measured the quake as having a depth of 35 kilometers (21.7 miles).

Officials issued a tsunami warning for Guam and Northern Mariana Islands in the Pacific Ocean.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) said it was also investigating whether there was a tsunami threat to Hawaii.

"Based on all available data a tsunami may have been generated by this earthquake that could be destructive on coastal areas even far from the epicenter,'' PTWC said.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said the quake at a magnitude of 8.0 and a depth of 10 kilometers.

jf/nm (AFP, Reuters) 

