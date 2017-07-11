Alaska earthquake triggers tsunami warning in Pacific Ocean

An earthquake of magnitude 8.2 struck the Alaska Peninsula, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Thursday, triggering a tsunami warning for two US Pacific territories.

The USGS has initially said the magnitude was 7.2.

It measured the quake as having a depth of 35 kilometers (21.7 miles).

Officials issued a tsunami warning for Guam and Northern Mariana Islands in the Pacific Ocean.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) said it was also investigating whether there was a tsunami threat to Hawaii.

"Based on all available data a tsunami may have been generated by this earthquake that could be destructive on coastal areas even far from the epicenter,'' PTWC said.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said the quake at a magnitude of 8.0 and a depth of 10 kilometers.

jf/nm (AFP, Reuters)