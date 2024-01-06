Alaska Airlines grounds Boeing 737-9 after emergency landing

The airline's pilot was forced to land the aircraft some 20 minutes after take off after a window blew out in flight. Boeing said it was gathering information and was ready to support the investigation.

Alaska Airlines grounded all its Boeing 737-9 aircraft, after one of its flights was forced to conduct an emergency landing when a window and piece of fuselage blew out in midair on Friday.

The hole in the aircraft was ripped open some 20 minutes after take off, causing the cabin to depressurize.

Oxygen masks were released and the plane safely landed soon after, with over 170 passengers and six crew members unharmed.

"Following tonight's event on Flight 1282, we have decided to take the precautionary step of temporarily grounding our fleet of 65 Boeing 737-9 aircraft," Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci said in a statement.

The US National Transportation Safety Board, Federal Aviation Administration and Alaska Airlines each said they were investigating the incident, which is standard procedure for emergency landings.

Difficult start in the skies for the latest 737s

The Boeing 737-9 MAX just received its certification last October, FFA online records show. It has been on 145 flights since going into commercial service on Nov 11.

Boeing said it was gathering more information and had a technical team ready to support the investigation. Alaska Airlines' Minicucci said the carrier was "working with Boeing and regulators to understand what occurred."

The twin-engine, single-aisle Max is the newest version of most-flown commercial series of aircraft in the world, Boeing 737s. In service since May 2017, it's frequently used on US domestic flights.

Two Max 8 aircrafts crashed in 2018 and 2019, killing 346 people and prompting a worldwide grounding of all Max 8 and Max 9 planes that lasted nearly two years.

In 2018, a Lion Air Boeing 737 Max plane in Indonesia crashed, killing 189 people. A year later, the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max crashed soon after take off from Addis Ababa, killing 157 people.

