Alarm over marine heatwave and Atlantic surface temperatures
ClimateGlobal issues
Anne-Sophie Brändlin
22 minutes ago
Scientists say that in May and June, water surface temperatures in the North Atlantic have hit a new high. This has not only created problems for marine life in region but is expected to affect air temperatures worldwide.