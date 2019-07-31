Alan Kurdi migrant rescue ship heads for Lampedusa

The "Alan Kurdi" migrant rescue ship is heading for Lampedusa with 40 refugees on board, despite Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini banning it from entering Italian waters.

Representatives of German aid agency Sea Eye, which owns the "Alan Kurdi," said they rescued the migrants on Wednesday night. The people on board include a baby, two small children and two pregnant women.

The migrants said they had set off from the Libyan city of Tadschura, east of the capital Tripoli.

No political calculations

Sea Eye spokesperson Carlotta Weibl said migrant rescue boats had to "respond immediately to situations, as soon as there is an emergency at sea.”

"Political calculations should not play any role whatsoever,” she added. The closest port is on the Italian island of Lampedusa, Weibl said, and it was critical that migrants all be allowed to dock there "according to international law," so that they could receive future treatment.

She said the ship had tried to make contact with the Italian coastguard, but so far had no response.

Hundreds of migrants have docked in Lampedusa since 2015.

Long standing dispute

Far-right Italian Interior Minister Salvini accused the ship of "continuous provocation.” He barred any ship from entering Italian waters, according to Italian newspapers who spoke to ministry sources.

"They know where they are allowed to go, but not to Italy. End of," Salvini wrote late Wednesday night on Twitter.

Salvini has taken a hard line over migrants docking in Italy. After days at sea on board the Gregoretti rescue ship, 131 migrants were only allowed to disembark in Lampedusa on Wednesday, following an EU agreement over refugee resettlement.

Salvini has taken a hard line against migrant ships, barring them from entering Italian waters. He ordered the arrest of Carola Rackete in July 2019, after she docked a migrant ship in Italy without permission.

The EU's Dublin III Regulation says that migrants are to apply for asylum in the first EU country they enter the bloc. Italy, Malta and Greece, as the countries closest to Libya, have received the most migrants, and have argued that they are unable to take any more.

Italy says there could be criminal consequences if a ship docks in their ports. Authorities arrested migrant rescue ship captain Carola Rackete in July, after she docked in Lampedusa without prior permission.

She has since been released following pressure from the UN.

jns/rt (kna, dpa)

