Alabama tornadoes claim 5 lives

Homes were destroyed, trees ripped up and power was knocked out as a group of tornadoes tore through Alabama on Thursday. Five people were killed and an unknown number of injuries have been reported.

One of multiple twisters stemmed from a "super cell" cell of storms in the eastern part of the state, said John De Block, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, hitting Calhoun County where all five deaths occurred.

"Tonight, five people lost their lives and for those families, it will never be the same," said Calhoun County Sheriff Mathew Wade.

Pat Lindsey, a resident of the hard-hit town of Ohatchee, told The Associated Press that she saw her neighbor killed as a twister destroyed his mobile home.

More than 35,000 people lost power in their homes.

Large swaths of the southern state were hit with up to eight tornadoes as the storm moved about 100 miles from west to east, said Chris Darden, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Birmingham.

Rescue efforts were hampered by the bad weather

Rescue efforts

As the weather system approached Alabama, Governor Kay Ivey issued a emergency declaration for 46 counties and officials opened shelters in and around Birmingham.

Even with the preparation, search and rescue efforts were complicated by bad weather that continued to pummel the region.

State troopers had to close lanes of a major highway as floodwaters covered the roadway. The highway was reopened later in the day.

Although Alabama bore the brunt of the storm, forecasters warned of dangerous weather to come, with flash floods and possible tornadoes from eastern Mississippi into western Georgia as well as northward into Tennessee and Kentucky.

jm/msh (AP, Reuters)