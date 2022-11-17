  1. Skip to content
Protesters at the COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh calling for Abdel-Fattah to be released
Protesters have urged Abdel-Fattah's releaseImage: Nariman El-Mofty/AP/picture alliance
Human RightsEgypt

Alaa Abdel-Fattah: Jailed activist's health 'deteriorated'

41 minutes ago

The imprisoned Egyptian-British activist recently ended his hunger strike, after more than 220 days. He is expected to turn 41 years old later this week.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JfTe

The health of jailed Egyptian-British activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah has "deteriorated severely," his family said Thursday. 

What do we know so far? 

Several of his family members, including his mother, aunt and one of his sisters,  visited him in prison, the first time seeing him in nearly a month. 

"Alaa deteriorated severely in the past two weeks, but at least they got to see him, and he needed to see the family so much," another sister of Abdel-Fattah, Mona Seif, tweeted. 

Abdel-Fattah intensified a hunger strike at the beginning of the COP27 climate conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt earlier this month. He ended his hunger strike earlier on Tuesday, after more than 220 days.  

The Egyptian activist is expected to turn 41 years old later this week. 

Who is Alaa Abdel-Fattah? 

Abdel-Fattah, a software engineer and blogger, first rose to prominence during the 2011 Egyptian revolution against longtime dictator Hosni Mubarak. He took part in anti-government protests that eventually toppled Mubarak's regime, making him one of Egypt's most high-profile pro-democracy activists.

Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah
Abdel-Fattah's family hopes his British citizenship will help secure his releaseImage: KHALED DESOUKI/AFP

Abdel-Fattah's human rights work made him a frequent target for the authorities, and he spent the decade following the 2011 revolution in and out of prison.  

During mass demonstrations in September 2019 against Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, the activist was arrested on unknown charges. After spending two years in pre-trial detention, he was charged with spreading fake news in December 2021 and given a five-year prison sentence.    

Abdel-Fattah received British citizenship earlier this years, as his mother was born in the UK. His family has urged the British government to put pressure on Cairo and secure Abdel-Fattah's release. 

wd/fb (AP, Reuters) 

