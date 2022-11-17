Alaa Abdel-Fattah: Jailed activist's health 'deteriorated'

The Egyptian activist is expected to turn 41 years old later this week.
Who is Alaa Abdel-Fattah?
Abdel-Fattah, a software engineer and blogger, first rose to prominence during the 2011 Egyptian revolution against longtime dictator Hosni Mubarak. He took part in anti-government protests that eventually toppled Mubarak's regime, making him one of Egypt's most high-profile pro-democracy activists.
Abdel-Fattah's human rights work made him a frequent target for the authorities, and he spent the decade following the 2011 revolution in and out of prison.
During mass demonstrations in September 2019 against Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, the activist was arrested on unknown charges. After spending two years in pre-trial detention, he was charged with spreading fake news in December 2021 and given a five-year prison sentence.
Abdel-Fattah received British citizenship earlier this years, as his mother was born in the UK. His family has urged the British government to put pressure on Cairo and secure Abdel-Fattah's release.