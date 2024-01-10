Al-Shabab militants kill 1, capture 5 on UN helicopter

Islamist militants killed one person and abducted several more after a UN helicopter made an emergency landing. Al-Shabab has been fighting the Somali government since 2006, aiming to establish an Islamic state.

Members of the militant Islamic group al-Shabab killed one person and kidnapped five others after technical problems forced a UN helicopter to make an emergency landing in territory controlled by the group, according to Somali officials.

Mohamed Abdi Aden Gaboobe, minister of internal security for the central Somali state of Galmudug, said the helicopter experienced engine failure and landed near the village of Xindheere.

Seven people were reportedly onboard the aircraft at the time of the incident; six of them were foreign nationals. One passenger managed to escape, and one was shot dead while attempting to flee.

The UN has not commented on the incident, and al-Shabab has yet to claim responsibility. The nationalities of those individuals captured were not immediately clear.

"Two Somali men and several foreigners were onboard," Army Major Hasan Ali told Reuters news agency, "It was also carrying medical supplies, and it was supposed to transport injured soldiers from the Galguduud region."

Who is al-Shabab?

Al-Shabab, which has ties to the terror group al-Qaeda, has been battling the Somali government since 2006 in an effort to establish a state based strictly on Islamic Shariah.

The government has been able to push the militants back since the mid-2010s, yet al-Shabab — which targets civilians and sees foreigners as aiding the government in Mogadishu — still controls territories in southern and central Somalia.

The country is considered one of the most dangerous in the world for aid organizations to operate.

The Somali government has intensified efforts to eradicate the group in recent months, though it has been forced to do so without the aid of foreign troops as these exit the country.

