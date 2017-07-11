Al-Jazeera says its Sudan bureau chief arrested

The Qatar-based satellite news network Al-Jazeera said on Sunday that its bureau chief in Sudan was detained by security forces.

Sudanese security forces raided the home of Al-Musallami al-Kabbashi and arrested him, Al-Jazeera said on Twitter.

The broadcaster did not provide further details about the arrest.

Anti-coup protests rock Sudan

Al-Kabbashi's home was raided just a day after mass anti-coup protests erupted across Sudan.

Security forces have fired live ammunition and tear gas to disperse crowds in the capital, Khartoum, and nearby Omdurman city.

The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors, which supports the pro-democracy movement, said five people had died, with most succumbing to gunshot wounds. Several others had been injured during the protests.

What is the political situation in Sudan?

The Sudanese military seized power by dissolving the transitional government — that had been in place after Sudan's long-term authoritarian President Omar al-Bashir was overthrown in 2019 — and arrested dozens of officials and politicians.

On November 4, Sudan's army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, ordered the release of four civilian-military ministers after the US and UN mounted severe pressure on the eastern African country.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had urged Burhan to continue the democratic transition shortly before the decision to release the ministers.

The next day, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet slammed the coup and decried the excessive use of force by security forces.

She also expressed concerns about "numerous" arrests and disappearances of civil society and protest leaders, journalists and activists.

Rights groups Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have also repeatedly called for an end to arbitrary arrests.

Despite calls for a return to democracy, Burhan formed a new transitional council and appointed himself as head of Sudan's interim governing body on November 12.

He included some civilians in his council, but sidelined representation from the political bloc with whom the military shared power since 2019.

Resistance to the coup in Sudan The military appeases The commander general of the Sudanese armed forces justified the coup by saying that there had been a threat to peace and security in Sudan. The democratic course is supposed to be continued after power was transferred to a civilian elected government. Elections should take place as planned in July 2023. International observers fear that this declaration will not hold.

Resistance to the coup in Sudan The people take to the streets Thousands of pro-democracy supporters protested against the military's actions in the capital Khartoum on October 25, 2021. There had already been an attempted coup in Sudan in September. Since then, political tensions in the country had risen dramatically.

Resistance to the coup in Sudan Deadly protests Violence broke out during the protests: Car tires burned in Khartoum on Monday, roads were blocked. Seven people were killed in clashes between demonstrators and security forces, according to the Ministry of Health. Protests continued Tuesday, with tanks blocking bridges and major roads in the capital.

Resistance to the coup in Sudan Prime minister detained The military arrested acting Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok (pictured above), along with several other ministers, on Monday. Sudan's top general, Abdel Fattah Burhan, said that Hamdok was being held in his own home and was unharmed. On Tuesday evening, Hamdok was able to return home. Cellular and landline service remained largely shut down on Tuesday.

Resistance to the coup in Sudan Strikes and resistance throughout the country All over Sudan, people are taking to the streets, as here in Omdurman. There is increasing resistance to the military in other areas: According to media reports, employees of the central bank have gone on strike. The Sudanese doctors' union wrote on Facebook that doctors throughout the country should refuse to work in military hospitals, except in emergencies.

Resistance to the coup in Sudan Divided population Not all Sudanese are behind the democratic transition process. Parts of the armed rebel groups would rather see a military government in power than a civilian one, Theodore Murphy, director of Africa programs at the European Council on Foreign Relations, told DW. "They see that a democratic future is unlikely to work out in their favor."

Resistance to the coup in Sudan Hope for democracy In May, Sudan received billions in debt relief in order to support its transition to democracy. But now, after the coup, a period of instability lies ahead. Western countries have threatened to stop aid payments if the imprisoned politicians are not released and civilian forces are not allowed to participate in the government. Author: Nele Jensch



West denounces Burhan's tough grip

In a joint statement on Friday, the US, European Union, Britain, Norway and Switzerland said they were "gravely concerned" by Burhan's latest move that tightened his grip on the country.

"It runs contrary to the aspirations of the Sudanese people and the political and economic stability of the country," the statement said.

The Western powers also urged security forces "to respect the rights of Sudanese citizens to freely express their views" ahead of another round of demonstrations for Saturday.

The US has suspended a $700 million (€611 million) package of economic support meant to assist democratic transition in Sudan.

