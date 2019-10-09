Airstrikes, shelling as Turkey and Kurds clash in Syria

Heavy fighting continued between the Turkish military and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) soldiers, as the death toll rose on the second day of a Turkish offensive in northern Syria.

Shelling hit Turkish border towns including Akcakale on Thursday. The shells are believed to have been fired from areas controlled by Kurdish militia in Syria and have injured a number of people.

Turkish attacks on Thursday targetted the Ras al-Ain area. Our forces "confronted a field incursion attempt by the Turkish occupation army on the axis of Tal Halaf and Aluk," the SDF said in a statement.

Civilians are fleeing the border area in northern Syria after Turkey began the offensive on Wednesday

"Fierce clashes are continuing in the villages that [Turkish forces] are trying to enter," said Marvan Qamishlo, an SDF media official.

Kurdish-led authorities said Turkey shelled part of a prison in Syria's Qamishli, where a large number of "Islamic State" (IS) militants were held.

Turkey-backed Syrian opposition fighters enter Tel Abyad from the Turkish gate towards Syria in Akcakale in Sanliurfa province. Many fear the Turkish incursion into Kurdish Syria will further complicate the ongoing Syrian war.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the Turkish military has killed 109 "terrorists," referencing Syrian Kurdish fighters.

The Turkish president's comments follow a statement from Turkey, saying its offensive was advancing as planned. It claimed its military had hit 181 targets so far with airstrikes and artillery.

In a tweet on Thursday, the Turkish Defence Ministry stated it was targetting shelters, positions, weapons, tools and equipment in addition to what it called "PKK / PYD-YPG and DAESH terrorists," referring to groups of Kurdish fighters and IS militants.

"Our heroic commandos taking part in Operation Peace Spring are continuing to advance east of the Euphrates," the Defense Ministry wrote on Twitter. "The designated targets were seized," it said in a later statement.

The Turkish Defense Ministry also released footage of its forces advancing through the night and firing on unseen enemies.

Families are fleeing the northern border region in Syria controlled by Kurdish forces. Turkey claims it wants to create a "safe zone" for two million Syrian refugees.

According to the UNHCR tens of thousands of civilians are now moving to escape the Turkish escalation in the area. The agency called for civilians and civilian infrastructure in the area not to be targeted.

The attacks are an escalation of the Turkish offensive on Wednesday when its military bombarded targets in Kurdish-controlled areas to prepare for a Turkish ground offensive.

According to reports, Turkish forces attempted a ground assault on the border town of Tal Abyad on Wednesday but the SDF stated they defended successfully against the attack.

Governments condemn the Turkish offensive

International governments have spoken out against the offensive which began on Wednesday, ahead of a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday to discuss Syria.

In Europe, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Thursday that the offensive was "unacceptable" and called for an immediate end to the fighting. Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne said Turkey's actions would "aggravate" the already complex crisis in Syria.

China said that Syrian sovereignty "must be respected."

According to the Russian news agency RIA, Russia plans to push for dialogue between the Syrian and Turkish governments.

The offensive began after the US announced it would withdraw its troops from the region, where they had been working with the Kurds to combat IS.

