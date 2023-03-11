  1. Skip to content
ConflictsPalestinian Territories

Airstrikes hits UN schools in Gaza being used as shelter

Alex Footman
November 3, 2023

At least 20 people have died in explosions near UN schools being used as shelters, Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry says. With hospitals low on fuel, medicine and supplies, hospitals struggle to treat the injured.

