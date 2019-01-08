Airport strikes across Germany

German airport association ADV warned that the strike action would "paralyze" the German flight network all day Tuesday. Frankfurt Airport operator Fraport canceled half of its 1,200 flights.

If you think your flight might be affected, you can find links to individual airports' websites at the bottom of this article.

The DBB and Verdi trade unions began their walkout at 2 a.m. local time (0100 UTC). The action is in support of a pay claim seeking to increase the hourly rate for staff to €20 ($23): "Because employers have shown no willingness to make a better offer, the extension of warning strikes has become necessary," Verdi board member Ute Kittel said.

Nationwide disruption

Other German airports impacted by the labor action include: Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart, Hannover, Bremen, Hamburg, Dresden, Leipzig , Erfurt and Dortmund . For more information regarding flight status and delays please check the individual airport website by clicking on the link.

Officials at Munich airport said that although Verdi called for action there as well, passenger security checks are carried out by a public-sector contractor whose workers would not strike.

Talks between unions and employers over the dispute are due to start again on January 23.

There has been a series of strikes in the German air transport industry in recent years.

av/rg (AFP, Reuters, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.