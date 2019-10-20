 Airlines can stop drunk passengers from boarding flight: German court | News | DW | 25.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Airlines can stop drunk passengers from boarding flight: German court

A German court has ruled that an airline can refuse admittance to drunk passengers. A German man sued an airline after he and his wife were refused entry on a flight for being too drunk.

A woman is served alcohol on a plane (picture-alliance/dpa/K. D. Gabbert)

A German court has ruled that an airline does not have to allow drunk passengers onto its flights.

A man from the German state of Lower Saxony had sued a Munich travel agency because an airline refused to allow him and his wife to board a flight from Australia to Dubai, the first leg of the couple's journey back home to Germany. 

The couple had to book a new flight for the following day at a cost of around €1,750 ($1,950). The man was in court in an attempt to win this money back plus an additional €600 that he claimed he had lost in revenue owing to his career as a lawyer.

The Munich district court said its ruling, which was announced on Friday, was in part based on the testimony of a flight attendant who said the couple could not walk straight and demanded a glass of champagne before even taking their seats.

Read more: Why do airplanes stall and why is it so dangerous?

The couple reportedly both smelled strongly of alcohol and were unable to stand up straight or concentrate. The female passenger started crying, saying she felt unwell.

It was the captain who ultimately decided to expel the couple from the plane and not allow them to fly from Brisbane to Dubai.

The court ruled that this evidence was "sufficient" that the passengers were too incapacitated to fly due to their use of alcohol.

The airline is therefore not required to pay any money to the plaintiff.

dpa contributed to this report

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

  • Palm beach on the Fuvahmulah Atoll in the Maldives (photo: Imago)

    Seven things you must know about flying

    Dream destination, but climate nightmare

    A return flight from Germany to the Maldives (8,000 km each way; about 5,000 miles) has an effect on the climate equivalent to releasing more than five tons of carbon dioxide per person, Germany's Environment Agency (UBA) says. A mid-range car would release the same amount after driving 25,000 km.

  • Condensation strips in the sky (photo: picture alliance/dpa/H. Tittel)

    Seven things you must know about flying

    More than just CO2

    Flying at high altitudes releases more than just carbon dioxide. Condensation trails turn into thin and wispy 'cirrostratus' clouds, which, depending on the position of the sun and the earth's surface, can cool or warm the ground beneath it. Nitrogen oxides released from planes into sunlight also contribute to the greenhouse gas ozone, which warms the planet.

  • Sausages on a charcoal grill (photo: picture alliance)

    Seven things you must know about flying

    Eat sausages or fly?

    Our daily lives warm the planet. Heating, electricity, clothing and food all form part of our carbon footprints. To limit global warming to 1.5 degrees celsius, UBA recommends each German emits about a ton of carbon dioxide in total — regardless if through flying or eating sausages.

  • Flying low over a house

    Seven things you must know about flying

    Flying low

    Air traffic doesn't just hurt the global climate — it also has local effects. The sound of aircrafts flying low overhead makes people more at risk of heart attacks, for example. Children who live near airports struggle to concentrate. And local air quality suffers from pollutants such as nitrogen oxides.

  • Petrol station (photo: EPA/LUIS FORRA)

    Seven things you must know about flying

    Untaxed fuel

    Flying is subsidized more than other modes of transport. Aviation kerosene, which is used as jet fuel, is not taxed in the EU. In Germany, cross-border flights are exempt from value-added tax. Through that, the government waived more than €4.7 billion of tax revenue in 2012, according to the latest data by UBA.

  • Ryanair plane in flight (photo: Imago)

    Seven things you must know about flying

    Government and staff costs

    The costs of air travel are often subsidized on the ground. Taxpayers' money is often spent on building new airports, a form of indirect subsidy. And budget airlines such as Ryanair have come under fire for saving money through imposing poor working conditions on their staff.

  • Man in suit on the beach (photo: Fotolia)

    Seven things you must know about flying

    Flying as a new form of imperialism?

    Only about 20% of the world population has ever flown. According to climate justice movement Stay Grounded, a minority of highly mobile people who are rich and educated cause 70% of all greenhouse gas emissions caused by flying.

    Author: Jeannette Cwienk (an)


DW recommends

Air India pilot suspended over failed alcohol test

The senior pilot and director of operations had already run into problems with alcohol tests: in 2017 he received a 3-month suspension after allegedly refusing to take a breathalyzer test. He denies he had been drinking. (12.11.2018)  

Why do airplanes stall and why is it so dangerous?

Again and again airplanes crash because of a sudden stall. When sensors provide incorrect data on the angle of attack and speed, pilots or computers make the wrong decisions. (12.03.2019)  

Electric plane boom waiting in the wings

Aviation has tended to fly under the radar as far as taking responsibility for cutting greenhouse gas emissions goes. But Norway, a Slovenian manufacturer and an American entrepreneur plan to change that. (12.12.2018)  

Seven things you must know about flying

As summer comes around, holidaymakers pack their suitcases and jet off abroad — often in search of warmer temperatures. But those flights heat the planet. What are the costs of flying? (16.07.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Kids who can only dream of air travel explore a plane  

Furniture made from airplane parts  

Related content

Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner von Qantas Air Lines

Australia's Qantas completes record-breaking 19-hour flight 20.10.2019

Fifty people flew 16,200 kilometers from New York to Sydney in a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The plane flew with maximum fuel and limited passenger and cargo loads to ensure it could go the distance.

Antigua und Barbuda Pigeon Beach

A look at German tourism over the ages 24.09.2019

The bankruptcy of the travel company Thomas Cook does not mark the end of mass tourism. But it is a warning sign, says tourism researcher Hasso Spode. DW takes a look at the history of German tourism.

Thomas Cook Passagiere am Flughafen Enfidha-Hammamet International

Inside Europe: Thomas Cook goes bust 27.09.2019

Britain's oldest travel operator — and one of the world's largest — collapsed this week. Thomas Cook had operated for nearly 180 years, but early Monday morning came the message the company was bust, leaving hundreds of thousands of passengers stranded and thousands of staff facing redundancy. So how could it go so horribly wrong? Lars Bevanger reports from Manchester.

Advertisement