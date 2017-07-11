Aircraft crashes in Alaska, killing all six on board

A sightseeing floatplane crashed in Alaska on Thursday, killing the pilot and all five people who were on board.

Holland America Line said the five passengers on the plane were from the company's cruise ship Nieuw Amsterdam. The identities of the victims have not been revealed.

The company said the plane excursion was "offered by an independent tour operator." The cruise line added it would be providing counseling services to guests and crew.

The US Coast Guard and Federal Aviation Administration said the plane's emergency alert beacon was activated around 11:20 a.m. local time. The plane crashed in the area of Misty Fjords National Monument, around 13 kilometers (8 miles) northeast of Ketchikan, near the border with Canada. A helicopter company reported spotting it in the search area.

The Coast Guard found the wreckage at around 2:40 a.m. Two rescue swimmers were sent to the site, and they reported no survivors.

Many cruise ships offer excursions while being docked in Ketchikan. Small flights to Misty Fjords National Monument are popular among tourists. In 2019, two sightseeing planes had collided in mid-air, killing six of the 16 passengers on board the planes.

tg/sms (dpa, AP)