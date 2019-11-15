Airbus fires 16 over suspected German army spying: report

European aviation giant Airbus has fired 16 employees over an investigation into suspected industrial espionage.

News agency dpa said Sunday Airbus had confirmed the sacking of the 16 individuals, but did not provide further details.

Sources at the company said in September that German prosecutors were investigating suspected internal spying by Airbus employees over two arms projects with the German armed forces.

According to German media reports, the Airbus employees had obtained secret files of the German army involving the acquisition of a communication system, among other subjects.

"Some of our employees had documents that they shouldn't have had," a source said at the time.

The employees work in the Munich-based Program Line Communications, Intelligence and Security (CIS), which handles cybersecurity and related activities.

Airbus said it was conducting an "ongoing internal review with the support of an external law firm" in the case.

"The company is fully cooperating with relevant authorities to resolve the matter," it said in a statement at the time.

law/cmk (AFP, dpa)

