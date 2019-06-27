 Airbus-Boeing WTO dispute: What you need to know | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 02.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Business

Airbus-Boeing WTO dispute: What you need to know

The spat involving the world's biggest aircraft makers is in focus with the US proposing more tariffs on EU goods. DW takes a look at the nearly 15-year-old case that has seen the two allies duel over aircraft subsidies.

An aircraft in air

What is the dispute all about?

The European Union and the United States claim that each others airplane manufacturer is unfairly subsidized.

It was the US which first filed a case with the World Trade Organization in 2006 claiming that Airbus, which is jointly owned by Germany, France, Spain and Britain's BAE Systems, had received $22 billion (€19.4 billion) in illegal subsidies. US officials estimated that the subsidies had resulted in an economic benefit of more than $200 billion.

The EU retaliated with a counter case, alleging that Boeing had received $23 billion in "trade distorting" subsidies in the US mainly for its research and development projects. 

What has the WTO found?

Over the years, the WTO has ruled that both sides unfairly subsidized their aircraft makers.

Last year, the WTO's appeals body upheld a 2016 ruling that the EU had supported Airbus with subsidized loans for the development of new aircraft — the A380 superjumbo and the A350 twin aisle jet. The world body also found that the loans which were repayable on delivery amounted to illegal assistance.

Earlier this year, the WTO handed the EU a victory in its counter case, saying America's favorable contract terms and tax breaks to Boeing had hurt Airbus sales. Interestingly, both the US and the EU claimed victory on hearing the decisions.

The WTO is yet to rule on the harm caused by the unlawful subsidies. That will determine the amount of countermeasures the two sides can impose.

A decision on the US sanctions request is expected later this year. The US trade office estimates the harm from the EU subsidies to Airbus at $11 billion in trade each year.

Watch video 01:34

Airbus to stop production of the A380

How do EU and US plan to respond?

The US and the EU have threatened to impose billions of dollars of tit-for-tat tariffs.

The US has released a list of EU products worth $25 billion that could be hit with tariffs. The products include olives, cheese, whiskey and wines.

The EU has prepared its own list of US products worth $20 billion for countermeasures. The list covers a range of items, from aircraft to chemicals and citrus fruit to ketchup. The EU estimates damages caused to Airbus by US support of Boeing at $12 billion.

Can a truce be reached?

The US is seen to be open to negotiations on an "enforceable mechanism" that could allow Airbus to receive government funding on commercial terms and ease the risk of tit-for-tat sanctions, Reuters reported in June, citing two US sources.

Such a deal would also include moves by the US to address tax breaks given to Boeing and make them compliant with trade rulings, as part of a possible new framework for aircraft industry funding, the two sources told Reuters.

  • Paris Air Show

    Paris Air Show takes to the skies again

    Wares of the air

    For aviation buffs, the Paris Air Show is a big deal. Established in 1909, it is held every second year at Paris–Le Bourget Airport, in the north of the French capital. A large trade fair displaying both military and civilian aircraft, it is a chance for major aircraft manufacturers like Boeing and Airbus to display their wares and announce new products.

  • Greg Smith, Boeing CFO

    Paris Air Show takes to the skies again

    Boeing to the pressure?

    For Boeing, the event takes place under overcast rather than clear skies. There are huge question marks over the future of its 737 MAX fleet after two crashes involving the model killed 346 people. The plane is currently grounded worldwide and on Monday, Boeing's CFO Greg Smith said the company was open to changing the brand. "We’re committed to doing what we need to do to restore it."

  • Paris Air Show (Reuters/P. Rossignol)

    Paris Air Show takes to the skies again

    Boeing's difficulty, Airbus' opportunity?

    Boeing is trying to stay out of the limelight in Paris, an understandable move from the US plane maker. That's in stark contrast to Airbus, the darling of European aviation. It is using this week as an opportunity to showcase its A330neo — a new version of the wide-body A330 jet — as well as models of its A350-1000 (pictured) and the A321LR plane.

  • Paris Air Show

    Paris Air Show takes to the skies again

    European champion

    Airbus is precisely the kind of "European champion" that French President Emmanuel Macron has spoken of glowingly since coming to office. The company's stand (above) was one of his first ports of call when visiting the Paris Air Show. Airbus has been celebrating record business of late and recently marked its 50th birthday.

  • Paris Air Show (Reuters/P. Rossignol)

    Paris Air Show takes to the skies again

    Embracing Embraer

    This week is not just about Boeing or Airbus though. It's an opportunity for various players in the global aviation business to make their pitches. Pictured here is the E195-2 from Embraer, a Brazilian aerospace conglomerate. Yet, in an illustration of the power of the global aviation duopoly, Boeing is expected to complete a takeover of the Embraer commercial aircraft division by the end of 2019.

  • Paris Air Show

    Paris Air Show takes to the skies again

    From Russia with love — and a twin engine

    Behold, the Russian multipurpose Ansat helicopter. Capable of use for both medical and "VIP" transport needs, Ansat helicopters manufactured by the Russian Helicopters Holding Company (part of Rostec State Corporation) are being displayed in Europe for the first time. The last time Russian-made civil rotorcraft participated in the Paris Air Show was 30 years ago, in 1989.

  • Mock-up of a Turkish fighter aircraft

    Paris Air Show takes to the skies again

    Don't forget the fighter jets

    As well as being a major civilian aircraft event, the Paris Air Show has a strong military element. Various military aircraft are on display, such as the one-to-one mock-up of a Turkish fighter aircraft by Turkish Aerospace, pictured here.

    Author: Arthur Sullivan


DW recommends

US threatens EU with $4 billion worth of additional tariffs

Just days after reaching a truce over trade with China, the US government on Monday increased pressure on Europe in a long-running dispute over aircraft subsidies. (02.07.2019)  

WTO rules against Airbus in subsidies row with Boeing

The global trade body has found the EU is still ignoring requests to stop its illegal subsidies for Airbus, handing a victory to its US rival Boeing and paving the way for potentially billions in punitive tariffs. (15.05.2018)  

EU prepares tariffs on €20 billion of US goods over Airbus-Boeing row — reports

A list of retaliatory EU tariffs on US imports will reportedly be published next Wednesday. The EU accuses the US of providing illegal state aid to Boeing, and the US accuses the EU of doing the same for Airbus. (13.04.2019)  

WTO rules against US and Boeing in mammoth trade row with EU

The US failed to end Boeing subsidies even after the WTO ruled such measures illegal, according to the trade body. The EU declared "final victory" in the massive trade spat, but the bloc also faces issues over Airbus. (28.03.2019)  

Paris Air Show takes to the skies again

The 53rd Paris Air Show is taking place this week in the French capital, the largest air show and aerospace industry exhibition event of its kind. The event comes during a turbulent period in global aviation. (18.06.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Airbus to stop production of the A380  

Related content

Los Angeles, Kalifornien, USA - Southwest Airlines Boeing 737

Boeing's 737 MAX grounded for longer after new flaw discovered 27.06.2019

A new "potential risk" has been discovered that will keep the US plane-maker's model grounded. The 737 MAX has crashed twice since October last year.

USA Washington Jean-Claude Juncker, Präsident EU-Kommission & Donald Trump

EU backs start of trade talks with US 15.04.2019

European Union member nations have paved the way for the beginning of formal trade negotiations with the United States. The move comes amid a threat by Donald Trump to impose tariffs on the EU over Airbus subsidies.

Frankreich Airbus-Werk in Toulouse

US threatens EU with new tariffs over Airbus subsidies 09.04.2019

The Trump administration has lashed out at Brussels for subsidies received by aerospace giant Airbus. A US official has described growing impatience in Washington, saying: "The time has come for action."

Advertisement

Chinese investments not a threat to global stability

How technology is used is more important than who developed it says Xueming Song, chief economist at DWS Investment.  