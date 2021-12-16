Airbus A380: The end of a multibillion-dollar dream

Sir Tim Clark, the president of Emirates Airlines, had intended to be in Hamburg this week to attend a historic event — the last delivery of an Airbus A380. It's the 251st from the series, and the last one ever built.

A total of 123 have been ordered by the carrier from Dubai. Without all these orders, the program would have been shut down years ago. Instead, it was announced in 2019 that production would end in 2021.

But the 72-year-old Clark, an industry legend, had not had it easy with his favorite aircraft. Nobody believed as steadfastly in the A380 as he. He had reckoned early on that the world's biggest aircraft, with room for up to 615 passengers in the Emirates version, was tailor-made for its business model of connecting the entire world — via Dubai.

An Emirates Airlines Airbus A380 jumbo jet at the Dubai Air Show in November

Initially, he even went so far as to get cabin mock-ups, constructed at the airline's own expense, to show Airbus that it was possible to install two showers in the front of the upper deck, exactly where he wanted them.

Only later did Airbus and its engine manufacturers reject the idea to develop an improved version with more efficient engines. It's these four thirsty engines that made the A380 uneconomical for most operators long ago.

No celebrations planned

Clark was not able to celebrate the final A380 delivery with the fanfare he had hoped for. Airbus rejected the idea of celebrating the end of a program, and then the pandemic situation in Germany rendered useless all efforts toward an event.

"I said to Airbus' CEO Guillaume Faury: 'This thing has got real life and legs for us, this is not a funeral, just the last of these great airplanes,'" Clark told DW. "And we will fly the A380 as a very potent aircraft until the mid-2030s, so we've got 14 to 15 years before we retire them."

But now the last A380 will be transferred unceremoniously on Thursday from the Airbus factory in Hamburg-Finkenwerder to Dubai. This will give Emirates a total of 118 service-ready A380s, about half of which are currently in deep storage waiting for better times for the commercial aviation industry.

It seems that the pandemic was the last straw for giant aircraft. Besides the end of the A380, the Boeing 747 program will also stop production in 2022 after more than half a century.

Giant aircraft back in fashion?

In the fall of 2021, however, passenger numbers shot up so rapidly that some airlines were quickly able to deploy their A380 fleets. These aircraft were then able to solve short-term capacity problems.

It gave giant aircraft a new lease on life. British Airways, for example, has been flying four of its dozen A380s since November. Singapore Airlines, having been part of the giant's world premiere in 2007, also put some of its biggest airliners back in service on the London-Sydney route, among other destinations.

At Qatar Airways, the unexpected reversal of fortunes for the A380 represented a U-turn. At one point, the company operated 10 of them. But in May, Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker publicly declared: "Looking back, it was the biggest mistake we did, to purchase A380s."

"We grounded the A380 and never wanted to fly it again, because it is a very inefficient aircraft in fuel burn and emissions, and I don't think there will be a market for it in the foreseeable future," he continued.

"I know the passengers love it, it's a very quiet and smart airplane, but the damage it does to the environment should be priority and not the comfort," he said.

Watch video 04:08 Is supersonic travel on the horizon?

But after a shortage of aircraft cropped up due to problems with the more modern Airbus A350s, "Unfortunately we have no alternative but to fly the A380 again," the CEO announced in late September.

Since November, five of Qatar's grey giants have taken to the skies once again.

Money down the drain?

In total, the A380 program cost an estimated €30 billion ($33.9 billion). And most of that money came from European taxpayers. But why was it a flop — at least in economic terms?

"We were blindsided by the engine manufacturers," said John Leahy, a legendary Airbus aircraft salesman now in retirement, in an interview.

The producers had said they would come up with improved engine systems. Yet those engines were developed secretly and deployed first in the smaller and more efficient 737 Dreamliner from rival Boeing.

Beyond those factors, the main problem was the long delay in bringing the A380 to market. This delay painfully demonstrated how Airbus partners in Germany and France were not on the same page. At the time, they worked on different and incompatible IT systems.

The A380 dwarfs even the terminal at Frankfurt Airport

SARS and a financial crisis

When the A380 finally went into service in 2008, that timing was unfortunate. The SARS pandemic was followed by the global financial crisis that led to a collapse in demand for big aircraft.

The market at that point demanded smaller, more efficient aircraft, capable of flying nonstop long-haul routes that were economical, even from secondary airports.

The smaller Boeing 787 and Airbus A350 ended up as the craft providing direct flights between cities like Düsseldorf and Tokyo, or Munich and Bogota. Passengers were happy to avoid big-hub airports, and Airbus lost out with its mass transportation mammoths.

Industry experts and Airbus remain sure of one thing: Despite it being an economic failure, the effort to build the A380 wasn't entirely in vain. Most importantly, Airbus had been forced to act as a corporate entity for the first time. The learning effect was paramount.

"All the fiasco around the A380 made the A350 definitely the best airplane program we've ever had," said John Leahy, the company's most senior salesman at that time.

The manufacturer was able to finally get rid of "the many little kingdoms" in partner countries. But "spending €25 or €30 billion on the A380 just to get that education seems like a very inefficient way," Leahy reflected.

5 decades of flying high: Boeing 747 A wide-body wonder Though its maiden flight was on February 9, 1969, the Boeing 747 actually entered commercial service nearly a year later with a Pan Am flight from New York to London. This first flight was originally scheduled for the 21st, but was delayed due to mechanical problems. With a nearly seven-hour delay — and replacement plane — history was made when on January 22, 1970 the 747 took off at 1:52 a.m.

5 decades of flying high: Boeing 747 A fabulous interior The first Boeing "jumbo jet" had a list price of $23 million according to contemporary reports. It was a true American invention and was assembled just outside Seattle in Everett, Washington, had 11 doors and room for up to 362 passengers. But it was the amazing roomy interiors with high ceilings that captured the imagination of travelers from around the world and made it so special.

5 decades of flying high: Boeing 747 Glamour in the skies Within a month of its first flight, Pan Am added more flights connecting San Francisco, Los Angeles, Tokyo and Hong Kong. Soon other international airlines rolled out their own 747s. By June 1970, Boeing had orders for nearly 200 of the aircraft. The comfortable planes attracted the rich and famous. Here Gloria Swanson is seen in the 1974 disaster film "Airport 1975" also staring Charlton Heston.

5 decades of flying high: Boeing 747 Designing for the blue beyond At the time not everyone was sold on the idea. Many feared there was no market for such a large plane and that it would be impossible to sell so many tickets to fill all the seats. Others worried that airports were unfit to handle the increased number of passengers all at once; how could so much luggage be loaded and unloaded? Still Joseph Sutter, head of the 747 design team, stuck to his plans.

5 decades of flying high: Boeing 747 Powered by four turbofans To start the "second jet age" the new 747s needed to be big, but also powerful. Its four engines were not made by Boeing but by Pratt & Whitney, a subsidiary of United Aircraft Corporation. They were the most powerful jet engines ever produced up until that time and generated an amazing 46,000 pounds of thrust to propel it 600 miles an hour — just what was needed for long transatlantic flights.

5 decades of flying high: Boeing 747 Is bigger always better? At first most airports were not prepared for such a massive jet, one that was well over twice the size of the Boeing 707. Runways needed to be lengthened and reinforced for the plane's 350 tons. Others needed to invest millions in new, bigger check-in areas, more waiting room and baggage capacity. One consequence of bigger planes was the entrenchment of the hub-and-spoke model for airlines.

5 decades of flying high: Boeing 747 The most famous 747 Air Force One, the American president's wings, is the most famous 747 to ever take off. In reality two 747-200s, the aircraft is only called AFO when the president steps onboard. Delivered in 1990, the planes are specially equipped and can be used as a flying White House. Though their paintjob is instantly recognizable, they are soon to be replaced with new 747-8s at a cost of over $3 billion.

5 decades of flying high: Boeing 747 An icon through and through Over the years the plane has gone through updates. Gone are the bars and many of the other luxuries that once filled parts of the jet like grand pianos. Versions were lengthened and seats were reconfigured. The 747-400 can squeeze in 524 passengers. Still airlines looked elsewhere. In the US Delta was the last company to fly the passenger giants and even they retired the last one in December 2017.

5 decades of flying high: Boeing 747 A slow decline In other parts of the world, the 747 is still in commercial service. British Airways has the largest fleet in operation. Yet slowly but surely after years of setting passenger records, the original jumbo jet also known as the "Queen of the Skies," has continued to fall out of favor compared with newer, more fuel efficient planes. In the last decade orders have been low even for cargo versions.

5 decades of flying high: Boeing 747 Pan Am lives on in Berlin In 2019, no new 747s were ordered at all, though seven were still delivered. In all, over 1,550 have been made in the past five decades. Nonetheless, the heyday of the second jet age and Pan Am's double-deck glamour days is still alive at the Pan Am Lounge in Berlin. Still decorated in its classic 1970s style, today it's a private club full of nostalgia and can be rented out as a party location. Author: Timothy Rooks



Edited by: Timothy Rooks