 Airbnb blocks, cancels bookings ahead of Biden inauguration | News | DW | 14.01.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Airbnb blocks, cancels bookings ahead of Biden inauguration

The holiday rentals site said it had learned that "armed militias and known hate groups" want to disrupt Joe Biden's presidential election. Bookings are canceled and blocked on the site across Washington D.C.

logo of Airbnb

Airbnb announced a blanket ban on bookings in the Washington D.C area

Online holiday rentals company Airbnb said Wednesday it will be blocking and canceling all reservations in the US capital city Washington, D.C. area, during the week of the upcoming presidential inauguration.

The decision was in response to local, state and federal officials asking people not to travel to Washington, the company said in a statement.

Law enforcement is hoping to avoid violence during the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on January 20.

On January 6, supporters of US President Donald Trump took part in a violent storming of US Capitol buildings in Washington, during a joint session of Congress to verify Biden's presidential election win.

"We are aware of reports emerging yesterday afternoon regarding armed militias and known hate groups that are attempting to travel and disrupt the Inauguration," Airbnb stated in a corporate blog.

Security around the Washington, D.C. has been ramped up. Around 10,000 National Guard troops will help secure the area ahead of the inauguration.

  • Supporters of US President Donald Trump clash with police officers in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Protesters and police clash

    Supporters of US President Donald Trump clash with police officers in front of the Capitol Building in Washington DC on January 6. Congress was holding a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win over President Trump.

  • Aggressive pro-Trump supporters rallied outside the US Capitol's Rotunda. Police tried to hold them back, but they breached security and forced their way into the building.

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Angry protesters march towards the Capitol

    Aggressive pro-Trump supporters rallied outside the US Capitol's Rotunda. Police tried to hold them back, but they breached security and forced their way into the building.

  • Protesters storm the doors of the Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Forceful entry

    An angry pro-Trump mob breaks into the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021, while Congress holds a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win over President Trump.

  • Protesters in the US Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Guns drawn

    With guns drawn, US Capitol police officers watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber, the inner-most room where legislators had convened to ratify the Electoral College vote.

  • Protesters gesture to US Capitol police in the hallway outside the Senate chamber

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Standoff outside the Senate

    Security officials try to hold off the rioters in the hallway outside the Senate chamber as lawmakers on the other side of the door are rushed to safety.

  • Protester in the Senate

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Taking over the Senate

    After breaking through Capitol security, a protester rushes to the middle of the Senate chamber and screams "Freedom."

  • Rioter storms the Senate chamber

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Invading the Senate chamber

    A rioter manages to break through security, and jumps from the public gallery to the floor of the Senate chamber.

  • People hide in House Chamber

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Taking shelter

    People frantically searched for shelter in the House gallery, as the protesters tried to break into the House chamber. According to a White House reporter on the House floor, people were given gas masks that were under the seats.

  • Pro-Trump supporter sits in a office at the Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Protesters move in

    Pro-Trump supporters took over the offices vacated by lawmakers who had been rushed to safety.

  • Washington I Sturm gegen U.S. Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    No holding back

    Without police or security officials to hold them back, protesters walzed through the Rotunda and lawmaker's offices. This one carried away the lectern of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

  • Trump supporters are tear gassed outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Tear gas against protesters

    Security forces use tear gas on rioters rallying outside the US Capitol Building.

  • USA | Präsidentschaftswahl | Demonstranten im Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Chaos in the Capitol

    An explosion caused by a police munition goes off while pro-Trump supporters rally in front of the US Capitol building. Washington police and the national guard have been deployed to disperse the protesters.

  • National guard in US Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Dispersing protesters

    Members of the National Guard and Washington DC police have been deployed to the Capitol to disperse protesters. A city-wide curfew went into effect from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am.

    Author: Kristin Zeier


What action is Airbnb taking?

Guests whose reservations were canceled will be refunded in full. Airbnb will also reimburse hosts the money they would have earned from those canceled reservations.

Reservations at HotelTonight, a service owned by Airbnb, will also be canceled.

Airbnb declined to say how many reservations were canceled. But over Presidents' Day weekend, the site lists more than 300 rentals in the Washington area, news agency AP reported.

The San Francisco-based company has been working with law enforcement and media to identify and ban people involved in the criminal activity at the Capitol building.

"We are continuing our work to ensure hate group members are not part of the Airbnb community," the company said.

Are other hotels and rental sites blocking reservations?

Major hotel chains Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc and Marriott International said they planned to uphold existing reservations.

"We are monitoring the situation very closely and have operational and security plans in place," Marriott said.

Hyatt did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Watch video 02:18

Trump condemns unrest amid calls for his removal

kmm (AP, Reuters)

Advertisement