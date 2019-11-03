 Airbnb bans ′party houses′ after deadly shooting | News | DW | 03.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Airbnb bans 'party houses' after deadly shooting

The company said it would crack down on those who violate policies barring unauthorized parties at rental properties. Five people were killed in a shooting at a Halloween party at an Airbnb rental in California.

Police gather outside a house where a shooting took place during a Halloween party in Orinda, California

Following a deadly shooting in the US state of California, Airbnb announced on Saturday that it is banning "party houses" and stepping up measures enforce its ban on unauthorized parties.

CEO Brian Chesky said that the San Francisco-based company will expand manual screenings of "high-risk reservations," which would likely include one-night reservations at large houses.

The company plans to not only crack down on guests who violate its ban on unauthorized parties, but also on hosts who allow their homes to host such events. Those who fail to comply with the policies will be removed from the site.

"We must do better, and we will. This is unacceptable," Chesky wrote.

Read more: No place to live — Germany's daunting urban housing market

Police gather outside a house where a shooting took place during a Halloween party in Orinda, California (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Chavez)

Police described a "highly chaotic" scene when they responded to reports of a shooting at the unauthorized party

Deadly Halloween party

The move comes after a deadly shooting at an unauthorized Halloween party at an Airbnb rental in the San Francisco suburb of Orinda.

Five people died following the shooting, with three pronounced dead on the scene and two others dying at the hospital. The victims, who were all California residents, ranged in age from 19 to 29.

Orinda police described a "highly chaotic" scene when they arrived at the house, where over 100 people had gathered for the party. Police are still looking for a suspect in the shooting.

The event had been advertised on social media as a "mansion party" that was taking place at an Airbnb rental.

The owner of the home was suspicious that the renter planned on throwing a party at the property, and reportedly reminded the renter that no parties were allowed.

Large-scale parties have long posed an issue for Airbnb, which has more than 6 million short-term rental property listings worldwide.

rs/kl (AP, AFP, dpa)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Airbnb cuts listings in Israeli West Bank settlements

Airbnb says it will remove its listings in Israeli settlements in the West Bank. Palestinian groups are celebrating the move, while a furious Israel is threatening the US company with legal action. (20.11.2018)  

Airbnb on collision course with EU

Airbnb has been handed an ultimatum by the European Union, who have instructed them to abide by their rules or risk financial penalties. According to the EU Commission, Airbnb's pricing is not sufficiently transparent. (16.07.2018)  

No place to live: Germany's daunting urban housing market

Finding an apartment in a German city is hard work these days. That is especially true for those who have little money. Some critics say it's a dangerous development that could have dramatic political consequences. (21.09.2018)  

Airbnb rentals squeeze out students, disabled in Cologne collective

A residence meant to "serve the people of Cologne" is being used by a multinational company for vacation rentals. But cities with small budgets can face a monumental challenge fighting professional Airbnb landlords. (17.08.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Venice joins fight against AirBnB  

Advertisement