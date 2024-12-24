  1. Skip to content
Air taxis: flying high or destined to flop?

Franziska Bill
December 24, 2024

The hype surrounding air cabs is huge. But they’ve been called an “ecological absurdity for ultra-rich people.” Will they become affordable and environmentally-friendly enough to find a mass market? And what about the dangers?

