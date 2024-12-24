Air taxis: flying high or destined to flop?

InnovationGlobal issuesAir taxis: flying high or destined to flop?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoInnovationGlobal issuesFranziska Bill12/24/2024December 24, 2024The hype surrounding air cabs is huge. But they’ve been called an “ecological absurdity for ultra-rich people.” Will they become affordable and environmentally-friendly enough to find a mass market? And what about the dangers?https://p.dw.com/p/4oQbbAdvertisement