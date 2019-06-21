 Air India flight diverted to London after security scare | News | DW | 27.06.2019

News

Air India flight diverted to London after security scare

Typhoon jets intercepted the plane and guided it to a safe landing. It was not immediately clear what caused the security threat.

Flughafen Stansted London (imago images/Joko)

An Air India flight from Mumbai to Newark in the United States was diverted to London's Stansted Airport on Thursday due to a possible security threat. 

Air India said on Twitter that there was a bomb threat, but later deleted the tweet.  

The Boeing 777 landed safety and the runway was reopened and fully operational after a delay, Stansted Airport said.

"We are sorry for any disruption caused by the incident and would like to thank you for your patience," Stansted Airport said on Twitter.

The plane has been isolated away from normal airport operations, Stansted Airport said.  

Britain's Defense Ministry said RAF Typhoon aircraft were deployed to intercept and escort the civilian airliner. 

cw/msh (AFP, Reuters)

