Air India Express plane crashes in Kerala, killing several

At least 14 people, including a pilot, were killed when an Air India Express jet crash landed at Kozhikode airport in the Indian state of Kerala on Friday.

The Boeing-737 plane skidded off the runway while attempting to land in heavy rain. There was no fire on board, the civil aviation ministry said in a statement.

Civil aviation minister Hardeep Puri said the plane overshot the runway, which is situated on top of a hill, and went about 10 meters (32 feet) down a slope before breaking into two pieces.

The flight was coming from Dubai.

There were 174 passengers, 10 infants, two pilots and five cabin crew on board the aircraft, Air India said.

Dozens injured, 14 dead

"I can confirm at least 14 deaths overall," senior local policeman Abdul Karim told reporters. "Another 15 passengers have critical injuries. It is still a developing situation."

A Kerala state deputy said a pilot had also been killed in the crash.

"We have at least 89 people, many of them with serious injuries, admitted at different Kozhikode hospitals," said Sujith Das, another senior police official. "The ambulances are still coming in."

Rows of ambulances were on the scene at the Calicut International Airport in Karipur, in the southern state of Kerala, India, where a passenger plane crashed after skidding off the runway.

Local media showed dozens of ambulances on the scene.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he was "pained" by to learn of the accident.

Kerala has been hit by heavy rainfall in recent days.

