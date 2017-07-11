Air India Express plane crashes after skidding off runway in Kerala

An Air India Express jet carrying at least 170 passengers crash landed at Kozhikode airport in the Indian state of Kerala on Friday.

The plane skidded off the runway while attempting to land in heavy rain. Its fuselage then split in two, news agency Reuters reported, citing local television.

The flight was coming from Dubai.

Six crew members were on board in addition to the passengers, news agency Asian News International said in a tweet.

A state official said at least the pilot had been killed in the crash, with police reporting that dozens of passengers had been injured.

Former Union Minister of State for Culture, and Tourism Alphons Kannanthanam tweeted that all passengers had been evacuated.

