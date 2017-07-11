Air India Express plane crashes after skidding off runway in Kerala

An Air India Express jet carrying at least 170 passengers crash landed at Kozhikode airport in the Indian state of Kerala on Friday.

The plane skidded off the runway while attempting to land, Asian News International (ANI) said in a tweet.

Six crew members were on board in addition to the passengers, ANI said.

The plane's fuselage split in two after landing, news agency Reuters reported, citing local television.

At least the pilot had been killed in the crash, a state official said, with police reporting that dozens had been injured.

Former Union Minister of State for Culture, and Tourism Alphons Kannanthanam tweeted that all passengers had been evacuated.

