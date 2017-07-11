Air India Express plane crashes after skidding off runway in Kerala

An Air India Express jet carrying around 190 passengers and crew crash landed at Kozhikode airport in the Indian state of Kerala on Friday.

The Boeing-737 plane skidded off the runway while attempting to land in heavy rain. Its fuselage then split in two.

The flight was coming from Dubai.

Dozens injured, two believed dead

"As per the initial reports rescue operations are on and passengers are being taken to hospital for medical care," the civil aviation ministry said in the statement, adding that there was no fire on board.

"We believe there are two people dead, and 35 injured, we are still in the middle of the rescue effort," police superintendent Abdul Karim said.

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted that he was "distressed" to hear of the accident.

