 Air guitarists compete for world title (and world peace) in Finland | Music | DW | 24.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Music

Air guitarists compete for world title (and world peace) in Finland

They master the art of surrendering to music without an instrument. The world's best air guitarists are competing in Finland — and they hope to change the world, too.

Air guitarist Matt Airistotle Burns (picture-alliance/dpa/E. Riihelä)

The elite among the international air guitar scene don't just gather each year in the Finnish city of Oulu to shake their long hair and jump around on stage, but also to strive for loftier humanitarian goals.

According to the ideology of the Air Guitar World Championships, as stated on the official website, "wars would end, climate change stop and all bad things disappear, if all the people in the world played the air guitar."

Contestants from six countries are gearing up for the final of the air guitar world championships on Friday, organizers said.

Contestants are judged on their ability to pretend to strum rock or heavy metal electric guitar solos — minus the instrument. Invisible acoustic guitars are also allowed.

The final features 15 contestants, including the American Matt Burns (top photo), who was crowned world champion at the 22nd edition of the annual event last year.

Watch video 01:33
Now live
01:33 mins.

Oulu hosts 22nd Air Guitar Championship

The US dominates the contest's line-up with six entries. Three other finalists are from Australia, while Germany and Japan have two each. Six female air guitarists are among the contenders.

Gold, silver and bronze medals are handed out at the grand finale on Friday night. The winner also receives the one thing he or she needs most: an actual guitar.

Click through the gallery below for other unusual world championships.

  • default

    5 activities you probably didn't know hold world championships

    Air guitar

    Allegedly, the grandfather of air guitaring is Joe Cocker. He even did it during his famous Woodstock show in 1969. While the hippies gave him a skeptical look back in the day, the "lightest instrument in the world" is now world famous. There is a world championship held in Oulu, Finland. Joe Cocker might have had quite a chance with his performance.

  • default

    5 activities you probably didn't know hold world championships

    High-heel racing

    The High Heel Drag Queen Race originated in Washington, D.C., where drag queens have been "crossing the line" and competing on stilettos for the past 30 years. The race has since spread all over the world. Most contests have strict rules regarding the length and width of the heels. The winner's secret: long steps and don't roll your feet!

  • default

    5 activities you probably didn't know hold world championships

    Cheese rolling

    A cheese wheel is rolled down a steep hill at up to 70 mph and dozens of Brits run after it. Sound like fun? Though it's nearly impossible to actually catch the cheese round, whoever reaches the bottom of the hill first wins anyways. Broken bones and other injuries are not uncommon, yet hundreds of fans come to Gloucestershire to witness the spectacle.

  • default

    5 activities you probably didn't know hold world championships

    Deer calling

    Back in the day, hunters used to imitate the call of male deers in order to attract females. Today, it's more of a hobby - and a competition at Europe's largest hunting fair, "Jagd & Hund," in Dortmund. Contestants use plastic pipes, snail shells or ox horns to bellow. Competitors not only have to imitate the call of a young deer, but also the deeper, angrier one of older deer. The best call wins.

  • default

    5 activities you probably didn't know hold world championships

    Extreme ironing

    It's not about wrinkle-free laundry. Extreme ironing is much more about extraordinary places. The world championship has several teams completing a course at several locations: underwater, in a forest, on a climbing wall, or on top of a car. Whoever is the most creative and finishes their laundry the fastest is the winner. The "sport" has its roots in England.

    Author: Antje Binder / ski


eg/rls (with dpa)

DW recommends

Lunar mystique: How the moon has inspired art and culture

The convergence of a 'blood moon' and an unusually bright red planet Mars in the night sky promises to be a celestial extravaganza for sky watchers. Such cosmic events have been celebrated by artists for millennia. (27.07.2018)  

High Five: 5 surprising things you can do underwater

If deep-sea diving makes you yawn, why not try a museum visit on the seafloor? But you may need a diving license as your entry ticket! There are quite a few unusual activities you can do below the waves. (30.01.2018)  

High Five: 5 unusual party locations

Dancing in a disco, boozing in a bar? How boring! Nowadays, partygoers aren't satisfied with just any old party at your standard locale. They want to celebrate whenever they want, wherever they want! (05.06.2018)  

5 activities you probably didn't know hold world championships

From air guitaring to extreme ironing, there are odd world championships all over the world. But winning isn't always top priority - most of them are about the joy of being silly. (22.01.2016)  

5 activities you probably didn't know hold world championships

How good are you at mud soccer, cherry pit spitting or throwing mobile phones? They're just some of the bizarre activities that you could become world champion in - with a little practice. (29.07.2016)  

10 things to bring to a German music festival

Every summer Germany morphs into one big outdoor party with major music festivals happening every weekend. But what do you have to pack to be well equipped at these festivals? Here's DW's top 10 list of unusual items. (05.07.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Oulu hosts 22nd Air Guitar Championship  

Related content

Luftgitarre Gewinner Kereel 'Your Daddy' Blumenkrants Air Guitar World Championships

World's best air guitarists strum for world peace in Finland 24.08.2016

There's loud music, headbanging and crowds of screaming fans. Only the guitars are missing. At the annual Air Guitar World Championship in Finland, showmanship is more important than musicianship.

75. Geburtstag Jimi Hendrix | Jimi Hendrix

Jimi Hendrix legend lives on 75 years after his birth 27.11.2017

A music icon in the flower power era, Jimi Hendrix is still regarded as one of the greatest and most innovative guitarists of all time. In four short years he transcended boundaries and revolutionized popular music.

Advertisement

Film

Daniel Craig in Casino Royale (Imago/Cinema Publishers Collection)

The James Bond actors

A silver screen version of James Bond has been serving Her Majesty since 1962. Agent 007 has been embodied by six actors to date, from Sean Connery to Daniel Craig. A look back — and who will be the next? 

News

British author V.S. Naipaul

Nobel Prize-winning author V. S. Naipaul dies at 85

V.S. Naipaul, the Nobel Prize-winning British author who analyzed postcolonialism, has died in London. The Trinidad-born son of an Indian civil servant and Oxford graduate wrote the best-seller A House for Mr. Biswas. 

Music

2018 MTV Video Music Awards (Getty Images/M. Eisman)

Power women rule at the MTV Awards

Camila Cabello and Cardi B were the big winners at the MTV Music Awards. But an old friend stole the show, and she was celebrated by the audience like a pioneer: J.Lo is back. 

Arts.21

09.2011 DW-TV Arts.21 Sendungslogo

Arts.21 - The Cultural Magazine  

Digital Culture

Screenshot Videospiel Call of Duty WWII (Sledgehammer Games)

Video games set in Germany

With the Gamescom underway in Cologne through August 25, here's an exploration of video games set in Germany. There aren't that many.  

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  