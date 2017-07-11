Air France, Airbus to face trial over 2009 Rio-Paris crash

A Paris appeals court on Wednesday ruled that both Air France and Airbus must face a trial over the crash of an Airbus A330 jet in June 2009.

Flight AF447 was en-route from Rio de Janeiro to Paris when it plunged into the Atlantic Ocean during a storm — killing everyone on board.

Prosecutors challenge earlier ruling

The decision to go ahead with a manslaughter trial against both Air France and Airbus came at the request of the general prosecutor.

Initially, the Paris prosecutor's demand had been that only Air France face manslaughter charges.

However, both teams had contested a 2019 decision by the two investigating magistrates to drop the charges.

The magistrates said they could not ascribe fault to the companies in what appeared to be a case of pilot error.

Prosecutors accuse Air France of indirectly causing the tragedy by failing to provide the necessary training on how to react to the malfunction of so-called Pitot tubes. The tubes allow pilots to monitor their speed.

Lawyers representing Airbus immediately said that they would lodge an appeal.

The wreckage of the Airbus A330 jet took two years to find. It was eventually located by remote-controlled submarines at a depth of 3,900 meters (13,000 feet).

Investigators said the crash had been caused by human error and faulty speed monitoring equipment.

rc/sms (AFP, Reuters)