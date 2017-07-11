Air France, Airbus to face trial over 2009 Rio-Paris crash

A Paris appeals court on Wednesday ruled that both Air France and Airbus must face a trial over the crash of an Airbus A330 jet in June 2009.

Flight AF447 was en-route from Rio de Janeiro to Paris when it plunged into the Atlantic Ocean during a storm — killing everyone on board.

The court followed the prosecutor's recommendation to overturn a lower court's decision to drop the case against the two companies.

Lawyers representing Airbus immediately said that they would lodge an appeal.

The wreckage of the Airbus A330 jet took two years to find. It was eventually located by remote-controlled submarines at a depth of 3,900 meters (13,000 feet).

Investigators said the crash had been caused by human error and faulty speed monitoring equipment.

rc/sms (AFP, Reuters)