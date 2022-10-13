 Air defense was painfully neglected over past decades: Roland Freudenstein of think tank GLOBSEC | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 13.10.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

Air defense was painfully neglected over past decades: Roland Freudenstein of think tank GLOBSEC

More in the Media Center

Airstrikes on Ukraine: How far will Russia go?

Airstrikes on Ukraine: How far will Russia go? 13.10.2022

The Day: Russia Strikes Ukraine

The Day: Russia Strikes Ukraine 10.10.2022

Broken windows are seen in a historical building after Russia's rocket attack in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Russia on Monday retaliated for an attack on a critical bridge by unleashing its most widespread strikes against Ukraine in months. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Russia launches new missile strikes on Ukraine 11.10.2022

In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine, Oct. 10, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Ukrainians rebuild amid threat of more missile strikes 11.10.2022

More from DW News

Delhi residents take action against smog Ort: Bakkarwala, a village bordering Delhi Sendedatum: 13.10.2022 Rechte: DW Saroj Gangwal, a Delhi resident, teaches other concerned citizens how to use an air quality monitoring device. Vielen Dank!

Government, Delhi residents take action against smog 13.10.2022

The Yacht Nord owned by Russian Oligarch Alexei Mordashov is seen docked in Hong Kong on October 7, 2022 in Hong Kong, China. Alexey Alexandrovich Mordashov, the main shareholder and chairman of Severstal, Russia's largest steel and mining company, Mr. Mordashov is currently under sanctions imposed by the United States and EU. (Photo by Vernon Yuen/NurPhoto)

Hong Kong sees no legal basis to act on Russian yacht 13.10.2022

Rescuers work at the site of an apartment building damaged by a Russian military strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues in Mykolaiv October 13, 2022. REUTERS/Viktoriia Lakezina

Ukraine suffers fourth day of Russian missile attacks 13.10.2022

VIDEO AVAILABLE: CONTACT INFOCOVERMG.COM Russian Ministry of Defence officials have claimed they have successfully test-launched their Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile - the latest addition to weapons that can deploy its nuclear arsenal. The launch comes as Russia is increasingly isolated from the international community due to their invasion of Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin said the new missile would provide food for thought for the Kremlins enemies. He was shown on Russian TV being told by the military chiefs that the missile had been launched from Plesetsk, 1,000 miles north of Moscow and would hit a target in the Kamchatka peninsula in the countrys far east. The new complex has the highest tactical and PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxFRA Copyright: xx 51433274

A look at Russia's nuclear arsenal 13.10.2022

Read also

A Ukrainian serviceman checks the trenches dug by Russian soldiers in a retaken area in Kherson region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Russia-Ukraine updates: Russia to evacuate residents from annexed Kherson 13.10.2022

Moscow says it will help evacuate civilians from Kherson, the region it illegally annexed last month. Meanwhile, Russia carried out strikes on Ukraine's capital region and Mykolaiv in the south. DW has the latest.

220622 -- SCHOENEFELD GERMANY, June 22, 2022 -- People view a displayed IRIS-T SLM air defense system at the ILA Berlin Air Show in Schoenefeld, Germany, on June 22, 2022. With the participation of about 550 exhibitors from about 30 countries and regions, the ILA Berlin Air Show kicked off here on Wednesday. GERMANY-SCHOENEFELD-ILA 2022-AIR SHOW ShanxYuqi PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

What is Germany's IRIS-T air defense system? 12.10.2022

Germany has delivered the first of four high-tech air-defense missile systems to Ukraine. The IRIS-T is designed to protect cities and armies from air attacks.

NATO chief: Russia's strikes in Ukraine are 'sign of weakness'

NATO chief: Russia's strikes in Ukraine are 'sign of weakness' 11.10.2022

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg briefed the media following two days of intensified Russian missile strikes on Ukraine. His remarks come ahead of a scheduled meeting with NATO defense ministers.

Workers restore the railway tracks on the Kerch bridge that links Crimea to Russia, near Kerch, on October 9, 2022, a day after it was damaged by a blast. - Divers were to inspect the waters beneath the Crimea bridge on October 9, 2022 a day after a huge blast damaged Russia's key road and rail link to the annexed peninsula, killing three people. Officals said car and train traffic had resumed over the bridge, with Moscow's transport ministry saying Sunday that long-distance passenger trains from Crimea to Russia were moving according to the standard schedule. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia-Ukraine updates: Moscow makes arrests over Crimea bridge blast 12.10.2022

Russia's FSB security service has said Ukrainian intelligence orchestrated an attack on the key transport link. Meanwhile, Ukraine's Zelenskyy has called for an "air shield." DW has the latest.