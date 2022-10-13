Air defense was painfully neglected over past decades: Roland Freudenstein of think tank GLOBSEC

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Moscow says it will help evacuate civilians from Kherson, the region it illegally annexed last month. Meanwhile, Russia carried out strikes on Ukraine's capital region and Mykolaiv in the south. DW has the latest.
Germany has delivered the first of four high-tech air-defense missile systems to Ukraine. The IRIS-T is designed to protect cities and armies from air attacks.
Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg briefed the media following two days of intensified Russian missile strikes on Ukraine. His remarks come ahead of a scheduled meeting with NATO defense ministers.
Russia's FSB security service has said Ukrainian intelligence orchestrated an attack on the key transport link. Meanwhile, Ukraine's Zelenskyy has called for an "air shield." DW has the latest.
